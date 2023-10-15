Sheffield Wednesday will return to action after the international break when they make the trip south to take on Watford, and they will do so under a new head coach.

After managing 10 league games without a win, Xisco Munoz - the replacement over the summer for Darren Moore - was sacked by Dejphon Chansiri, going down statistically as the club's worst ever boss.

And replacing the Spaniard in the dugout at Hillsborough is a complete managerial novice in the form of Danny Rohl, whose experience of being an assistant to the likes of Ralph Hasenhuttl, Hansi Flick and Niko Kovac means he has good pedigree.

There are a lot of things going wrong at Wednesday right now as they sit bottom of the Championship table with just three points to their name - let's take a look at FIVE things that Rohl needs to have on his list as some of his priorities as he takes charge of the South Yorkshire club.

Pick a formation and stick to it

In his 12 matches in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, Munoz chopped and changed his formation regularly, with a lot of square pegs in round holes for a lot of the games.

Lee Gregory, an out and out striker, found himself playing out wide under the previous head coach and so did John Buckley, who is a central midfielder.

Rohl needs to put his stamp on things quickly and stick to one formation from the start that he can work on and try to develop Wednesday's squad to the best of his abilities.

Find a settled defensive unit

Another thing that has regularly chopped and changed under Munoz was his defensive options.

Dominic Iorfa found himself out of the starting 11 for a few matches before coming back in, whilst Liam Palmer is another to have been in and out.

Wednesday's back-line needs some consistency and a run of games to play together, notwithstanding any injuries, so it would be good to see a back four or five that stays the same for a few matches in succession to see if it makes a difference.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Bring Johnson back into the fold

Wednesday have just one space in their squad left from when Xisco Munoz submitted his selections to the EFL after the summer transfer window closed, meaning that a free agent can be signed and registered before January.

However, with so many new players arriving over the summer months, there is perhaps no need to bring another fresh face and instead, Rohl could give a chance to an individual who was very much not in the previous head coach's plans in the form of Marvin Johnson.

Johnson played 44 times in League One last season, scoring three times and notching seven assists, and he will have something to offer down the left flank - he deserves a recall into the matchday squad.

Get Josh Windass firing

Josh Windass has missed Wednesday's last three matches through injury, but when he is fit and ready to return then Rohl needs to get the best out of him.

When he's fit and firing, Windass is the club's biggest goal threat, but he needs to be in a position where he has the ball close to goal to make things happen.

Having played out wide for much of Munoz's short stint at Wednesday, Windass hasn't really had the chances to really impress, but if Rohl plays him as a number nine or 10, then we could see him thrive.

Look into youth prospects

With some of the summer Wednesday signings failing to live up to the billing so far, Rohl could give more of a chance to the prospects of the club.

Striker Bailey Cadamarteri was put on the bench by caretaker boss Neil Thompson against Huddersfield Town last weekend, whilst right-back Joey Phuthi was also in the 20-man squad too.

Sean Fusire meanwhile was a player who got a sniff of first-team action last year, so these are individuals who Rohl needs to look at in training to see if they can play a part.