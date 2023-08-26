Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's start to the season has been disappointing, but there's still time to improve their position in the Championship table.

As the transfer window nears its end, the club may look to the Premier League for potential signings to strengthen their squad.

Five Premier League fringe players who could be available for a transfer move to Sheffield Wednesday include Teden Mengi, Tyler Morton, Shola Shoretire, Malcolm Ebiowei, and Alex Mighten.

Sheffield Wednesday always had a tough task on their hands coming up from League One, but their fans will have hoped for a better start than they have made.

While there will be disappointment around the club, there is still plenty of time to put things right and climb up the Championship table.

One factor they may turn to to help do such a thing is the transfer market. The window is now days away from closing, but that doesn’t mean it is going to be quiet as teams up and down the EFL look to wrap up any last-minute deals they have planned.

The Yorkshire outfit have already made 10 new additions this summer, but considering their start to the season, fans will probably want and expect more arrivals.

Near the end of the window is always a time when clubs from the Championship may look to the Premier League to see which players they could possibly snap up for the season.

Which 5 Premier League fringe players could Sheffield Wednesday make a late move for?

With that said, here at Football League World, we have picked five Premier League players who are on the fringes at their club and may be available for a transfer move…

Teden Mengi

Teden Mengi is a product of the Manchester United youth system, having been at the club for most of his life.

The defender has been a consistent presence in the club’s youth teams, but his career has stalled as of late due to injury.

The 21-year-old has played in the Championship before for Derby County and Birmingham City and may be looking to play in the division once again.

Mengi isn’t near the United first team, and with the Premier League side willing to sanction a loan move in what remains of this transfer window, he could be a good option for Sheffield Wednesday.

He could provide another option for the club as they continue to leak goals, and he can operate both at centre-back and right-back, meaning they have some versatility in the squad.

Tyler Morton

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton might well have his future resolved in the final days of the transfer window.

The midfielder impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season and should be looked at by Wednesday, as he would offer something different to their midfield.

The Owls do have midfielders, but they seem to be lacking some energy and presence, and Morton could be a useful asset to end that problem.

The Liverpool man is very tidy on the ball and could fit into Xisco Munoz’s style very well if he is looking for a midfielder who looks to get on the ball and dictate games.

Shola Shoretire

Shola Shoretire is another Man United player.

The winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, and if they received another offer, the Red Devils would likely sanction another one.

Shoretire hasn’t played in the Championship before, but he could be a very useful signing as he can operate in a wide range of attacking roles.

The winger is still very raw and needs a lot of development, but again, he would offer something different from what the club currently has.

He can play out wide and look to beat players, but as shown at Bolton, he can play behind the strikers in a more advanced role.

Malcolm Ebiowei

Malcolm Ebiowei joined Crystal Palace last summer but spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Hull City.

It may be expected that the forward leaves the South London club once again this summer to continue his development.

The 19-year-old hasn’t featured in the first team for Palace in their opening two games, and if Wednesday makes a tempting case, they could get Ebiowei on a temporary basis.

Very similar to Shoretire, he can play in a variety of roles, and while he is still young, he has shown at Derby County and Hull that he can contribute in the Championship.

Alex Mighten

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be aware of Alex Mighten, as he was on loan at the club last season.

His spell at Hillsborough was cut short in January, but given he didn’t play that much for Nottingham Forest, he could be available for loan once again.

The 21-year-old did okay at Sheffield Wednesday but struggled to break into Darren Moore’s team on a regular basis due to their system of choice.

However, he could potentially be a good player to have in the squad as they try to improve their attack, especially in wide areas.

Mighten can operate anywhere on the front line, and like the other attacking players mentioned, he could have the flair and creativity they need to get them out of the trouble they are currently in.