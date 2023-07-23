Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has faced challenges since their promotion, including the departure of Darren Moore as manager and a lack of transfer activity.

The club is in need of defensive and midfield reinforcements, and should consider experienced free agents like Daniel Ayala and Adam Forshaw.

Strikers Britt Assombalonga and Josh Maja could also be valuable additions to the squad.

It has been a tough summer for Sheffield Wednesday since their promotion to the Championship.

The Owls secured their return to the second tier after beating Barnsley in the League One play-off final in May, but Darren Moore left the club last month due to a disagreement with chairman Dejphon Chansiri over a wage increase and length of a new contract.

Former Watford manager Xisco Munoz, who led the Hornets to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, has taken over at Hillsborough, but the Spaniard has experienced frustration in the transfer market, admitting his team are "not ready" for the start of the new season.

The permanent signing of defender Reece James from Blackpool is the club's only bit of business so far this summer and the squad is looking increasingly light after the departures of the likes of Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale.

Munoz will desperately hoping to bring in some new additions prior to the opening game at home to Southampton in less than two weeks and with finances seemingly tight at the club, we looked at four free agents Wednesday could consider to save money.

Daniel Ayala

The Owls are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer, with Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo, Michael Ihiekwe and youngster Ciaran Brennan the only centre-backs currently on the club's books.

Famewo and Ihiekwe both had long spells out with injury last season, raising questions about whether they can stay fit, while Iorfa has been linked with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb and Preston North End.

Ayala is a free agent after his departure from Blackburn Rovers at the end of his contract.

The Spaniard scored one goal and registered one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions last season as Rovers missed out on the play-offs on goal difference, but Jon Dahl Tomasson opted against offering him a new deal.

Ayala has vast Championship experience and he has previously won promotion from the division with Middlesbrough in 2016.

Although his injury record may be a concern, when fit, Ayala is an incredibly solid and reliable defender and he would be a huge asset for the Owls.

Adam Forshaw

Midfield is also an area in need of strengthening this summer.

The Owls are short of options in the middle of the park after the departures of Adeniran and Dele-Bashiru, while George Byers struggled with injury last season and there are doubts over whether Tyreeq Bakinson can make the step up to the Championship.

Munoz has deployed a 4-1-4-1 formation for much of pre-season and should the 42-year-old continue with that system, he will need to ensure he has adequate midfield cover in his squad.

Forshaw is available after his departure from Leeds United and he is likely to have no shortage of suitors this summer.

The 31-year-old is a technically-gifted midfielder who has proven his quality at Championship level and while injury disrupted his time at Elland Road, he was still popular among the club's supporters.

Forshaw has reportedly received an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Akhdoud and it would be difficult for other clubs to compete financially with that proposal, but should he want to remain in England, Hillsborough could be an attractive destination.

Britt Assombalonga

Striker Assombalonga is a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Watford.

Assombalonga began his career at Vicarage Road and returned to the club in January on a short-term deal, but he scored just twice in 11 appearances as he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

It has been tough for Assombalonga in recent years, but he was a prolific scorer in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough previously and still only 30, he still has much of his career ahead of him.

Boro paid a club-record £15 million fee for Assombalonga in 2017 and if he can rediscover his form, he could be a huge threat for Wednesday.

Josh Maja

The Owls could also do with a younger option up front to complement the likes of Michael Smith and Lee Gregory.

Maja scored 17 goals in 41 appearances for Bordeaux last season as his side narrowly missed out on promotion from Ligue 2.

The 24-year-old came through the academy at Sunderland before making the move to France in January 2019.

Maja initially struggled to establish himself at Bordeaux and had loan spells with Fulham and Stoke City, but he enjoyed a prolific campaign last season.

There may be some question marks over Maja after his disappointing stints with the Cottagers and the Potters, but he is a player with huge potential and he would be a no-risk addition on a free transfer.