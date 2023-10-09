With Sheffield Wednesday looking for a new head coach following Xisco Munoz's departure, it appears that Dejphon Chansiri is going down the route of an overseas boss once again.

According to a report by Alan Nixon of The Sun, Danny Rohl is the favourite to land the vacancy, having had positive talks with Wednesday's Thai owner in regards to the job.

The 34-year-old missed out on the job in the summer when he opted to appoint Munoz, but it appears that Chansiri has gone back to Rohl in a bid to try and change the club's fortunes.

Rohl is yet to be a head coach in his career so far, but has held assistant roles at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and the Germany national team - he now looks set to be handed the responsibility of making sure the Owls stay in the Championship.

Where are Sheffield Wednesday currently in the Championship table?

Wednesday have been struggling upon their return to the second tier, and after 11 matches of the 2023-24 campaign they are rooted to the foot of the table.

Wednesday have just three points to their name, all coming in draws, and there is current a seven-point gap between them and 21st-placed Stoke, meaning Rohl - or whoever comes in to replace Xisco - has a job on their hands.

Here are THREE things that the German would have to be prepared for if he were to be the next individual in-line for a crack at the Wednesday job.

A controversial owner

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dajphon Chansiri has caused quite a stir with the club over ticket prices

You would imagine that Rohl will know what he is getting into if he accepts the position of Sheffield Wednesday head coach when it comes to his own boss in the form of Chansiri.

Chansiri has proven to be very outspoken when it has come to the departure of Darren Moore over the summer, and has already said he will not put another penny of his own money into the club after criticism from supporters in recent times.

He has drawn the ire of fans more often than not, but if he's going to give Rohl his first chance of being a manager, then the latter is going to have to work with Chansiri to make things work out.

A lack of transfer funds

Wednesday could have potentially pushed on this season in the early stages like Ipswich Town have done, but a lack of transfer funds - which has been a running theme - means that the squad is under-strength.

Fees were spent on Bambo Diaby, Pol Valentin and Anthony Musaba, but they were hardly significant and there were plenty of freebies and loan deals completed too.

Rohl may need new additions in the January transfer window when it comes around, but he cannot expect to be given funds to change things.

An unbalanced squad

If Rohl wants to come in and play with wingers, perhaps in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 systen, then he doesn't have that many out and out options to choose from.

New signing Anthony Musaba is one of them whilst another new signing in Djeidi Gassama is still settling into English football - Mallik Wilks meanwhile is only just returning himself from injuries.

There are a lot of central strikers on the books at Hillsborough, and there is a real lack of left-back options, albeit Reece James was finally brought in from the cold against Huddersfield as he was out of favour under Munoz, and another area that is well-stocked is midfield and centre-back.

Rohl may have to go with a system to start with that he doesn't particularly favour, but that is through no fault of his own.