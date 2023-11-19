Highlights Sheffield Wednesday currently sit at the bottom of the Championship table, having won just one of their 16 games this season.

The club will likely need to make some changes to improve their fortunes, which could result in several players leaving at the end of the season.

Some players, such as Di'shon Bernard and Josh Windass, are valued by the club and will be sought to be retained, while others, like Tyreeq Bakinson and Ciaran Brennan, may be better off moving on.

Since their dramatic play-off campaign that took them back up to the Championship at the end of last season, it's been far from plain sailing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Danny Rohl's side currently sit rock bottom of the Championship, having won just one of their opening 16 games.

Whether next season is spent back in League One or they defy the odds to remain in the Championship, Wednesday will need to shuffle their pack if they're to change their current fortunes and that could mean a number of player departures.

With this in mind, we take a look at the 11 out of contract players who could be set to depart Hillsborough for free at the end of the season.

1 Di'shon Bernard

The Jamaican international has featured in most of the Owls' matches this season - having joined the club in the summer from Manchester United.

At just 23 years old, the defender could still be a key player for the Owls in the future and they should retain his services if they can.

2 Will Vaulks

The Welsh international was a key player for the Owls last season and has a wealth of experience playing in the Championship already.

The midfielder will be a useful asset in whichever division they're playing.

3 Tyreeq Bakinson

The midfielder has not featured under Rohl this season and has been largely restricted to U21's appearances.

Seemingly out of favour completely, it appears the right time for Bakinson to move on.

4 Cameron Dawson

Despite playing most of the run-in last season, the keeper isn't massively popular amongst fans.

He's been in and out of the side this term but could still be a useful player to have around even if Rohl doesn't see him as the future number one.

5 Josh Windass

A hero for many moments of his four-year Wednesday career.

The club will certainly be keen on retaining his services, despite his current injury issues.

6 Dominic Iorfa

The defender had been sought after in the summer by a number of clubs - including Dinamo Zagreb and Preston North End - and the Owls could have made a decent fee, had they opted to part ways with him.

Having decided to stay at the club for their first Championship campaign in two years, Wednesday will want to keep him around beyond the summer.

7 George Byers

The central midfielder has been a solid player for the Owls, since joining the club in 2022 from Swansea City.

An injury in March this year kept him out for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign, but his talent on the pitch was there to see before his unfortunate hamstring injury.

The midfielder continues to feature and the club will likely want to keep him whatever their fortunes are come the end of the season.

8 Liam Palmer

407 appearances for the club sums up the service Palmer has brought to Wednesday, having spent his whole career at the club.

But with just five appearances this season, since having surgery in the summer, it's been a tough road to recovery for the versatile defender.

Since Rohl joined the club in October, the 32-year-old is yet to make a single appearance under his new boss.

But, Palmer fully understands what it takes to bring the club out of troubled times and it feels like keeping him in the squad is the right call.

9 Barry Bannan

Like Palmer, Bannan is another long-serving Wednesday player.

With 336 appearances for the Owls under his belt and some unforgettable moments in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt, it is likely the club will want to retain the club captain's services, even at 33 years old.

10 Lee Gregory

The centre-forward has been a solid servant for the Owls - chipping in with 29 goals in his 100 appearances at the club.

But now 35 years old and with just one goal to his name in the current campaign, it may be time for the Owls to start planning for the future.

11 Ciaran Brennan

The defender has not featured for Wednesday so far this season and it feels right now like the 23-year-old would be best served moving on.

That said, with a one-yeat extension in his deal, a decision doesn't have to be made just yet so he still has time to turn things around.