Sheffield Wednesday rescued a point in the 76th minute, as a triple substitution made all the difference for Danny Rohl's men, who drew 1-1 with Preston North End despite Freddie Woodman's second-half penalty save.

Preston travelled across the Pennines in search of their first win since a 1-0 victory over Coventry City at Deepdale on 19th October, while the Owls were looking for their third consecutive win following triumphs over both Hull City and Derby County.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Preston North End

It was Paul Heckingbottom's men who took the lead inside a quarter of an hour when Emil Riis tapped home from close range, following a menacing run out wide from Mads Frokjaer, who provided the assist.

North End's number nine soon looked for his second of the afternoon but was denied this time by James Beadle, who did well to keep the ball out from point-blank range.

The hosts then managed to wrestle back the momentum but Ike Ugbo was unable to head a half-chance home after Yan Valery whipped in a dangerous ball from a free-kick on the left wing.

The Lilywhites soon attempted to double their advantage, as Sam Greenwood advanced down the wing, and fired an ambitious effort from a tight angle, which Beadle was more than equal to as he comfortably gathered.

Rohl's side went on to dominate the closing stages of the first half, as Josh Windass saw his deflected effort shave the side-netting on its way out for a corner.

The 30-year-old was soon at the heart of the action once more but his shot was well saved by Woodman, who was determined to keep his side's lead intact.

Wednesday forward Smith fired an effort wide following the resulting corner before Djeidi Gassama was also unable to direct his shot on target just moments later, which ensured that Paul Heckingbottom's men held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Clearly unimpressed by the Owls' first-half efforts, Rohl made a triple change at the interval – Anthony Musaba, Svante Ingelsson, and Pol Valentin were all introduced to the action in place of Ugbo, Valery, and Liam Palmer.

These substitutions swiftly injected the sort of positivity from the Wednesday manager was looking for and Valentin was brought down in the area by Preston's Kaine Kesler-Hayden to hand the hosts a chance to level.

Referee Robert Madley made no hesitation to point to the penalty spot, but Windass saw his effort from 12 yards strongly denied by Woodman's heroics between the sticks.

However, the hosts would remain in control of proceedings despite their penalty miss with Musaba's pace and trickery a constant source of danger.

North End could have secured all three points but Jack Whatmough and Brad Potts missed opportunities to double the lead.

They would be punished as Wednesday found the equaliser that had eluded them on 76 minutes. Smith's effort squirmed under the previously heroic Woodman and into the back of the North End net.

Despite both sides contributing towards an open, end-to-end fixture in challenging weather conditions, the scoreline remained 1-1 as Smith's effort ensured that the spoils would be shared.