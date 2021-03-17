Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Huddersfield Town: FLW report as points shared in Yorkshire derby

Sheffield Wednesday’s wait for a first victory under Darren Moore continued this evening, with Huddersfield Town holding them to a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

Josh Windass (36) had fired Wednesday into a first-half lead against his former club, but substitute, Callum Paterson, scored an own goal 18 minutes from time to level the Yorkshire derby.

The point leaves Wednesday 23rd in the table and cut adrift of safety, whilst Huddersfield are now four unbeaten, with Carlos Corberan continuing to put distance between his side and the bottom three.

Both sides were looking to get on top of the Yorkshire derby early on, pressing hard and searching for a high turnover. Lewis O’Brien got that on two minutes, feeding Juninho Bacuna, who couldn’t test Keiren Westwood from the edge of the penalty area.

For Wednesday, Windass and Kadeem Harris were causing issues, with the latter opening up two opportunities on the right: squaring to nobody on three minutes and blazing over Ryan Schofield’s crossbar moments later.

The intensity of the game was good and individual battles were good to watch – Liam Palmer and Pipa in the book early for an altercation.

O’Brien, though, continued finding space, driving from the left and picking out Duane Holmes, whose shot forced a good Wednesday block.

Corberan’s side were breaking lines well thanks to O’Brien and Holmes, who were supporting Fraizer Campbell at every opportunity. The striker’s tame shot never tested Westwood and he saw soft penalty appeals waved away heading past 20 minutes.

Despite Huddersfield dominating large parts of possession and territory, Wednesday were a threat when they got the ball into their front-three and Windass’ cross from the left was headed over wastefully by Harris.

Naby Sarr and Richard Keogh were called on to intervene as Wednesday put a period of pressure on around the half-hour mark, staying switched on and putting bodies on the line.

By now, Moore’s side were growing into the game in an attacking sense and as Jordan Rhodes sent a ball beyond the Huddersfield defence, Windass capitalised. The Wednesday forward showed good strength to hold off Sarr before burying a shot beyond Schofield to open the scoring.

Moore’s decision to swap Windass and Harris’ flanks had paid off, with the goalscorer shifting what Sarr had to handle. He now had to deal with not just pace, but also intelligent movement and a cunning brain.

Huddersfield looked to lift the tempo after half-time, with Isaac Mbenza on for Rarmani Edmonds-Green. However, the accuracy still wasn’t there in the final third.

Pipa lashed a shot straight down the throat of Westwood on 54 minutes after the Irish goalkeeper’s defence did well to shield him after sustained Huddersfield possession in the final third.

That was a familiar trend ticking past the hour, with Wednesday disciplined and stopping Huddersfield having any real sights of Westwood’s goal. Moore’s flurry of changes – including Paterson – also helped break up the flow of the game, whilst Corberan called for Yaya Sanogo from his bench.

Sanogo’s introduction offered a focal point and was a chance for Huddersfield to play that little bit more direct, which they did from a free-kick in the 72nd minute.

With bodies forwards, Sarr latched onto the set-piece, poking the ball towards goal, only to be denied by a stunning Westwood save. However, the goalkeeper only parried into the path of Paterson, who couldn’t help but bundle the ball over the line to throw away Wednesday’s lead.

Huddersfield had purpose heading into the final 10 minutes, with O’Brien wasteful when a shooting opportunity opened up for him on the edge of the penalty area.

However, as the experienced Richard Stearman was introduced, you felt that Huddersfield were settling on another point on the road.

Paterson almost scuppered those plans when he slipped between Corberan’s centre-backs on 86 minutes, but Schofield was out well to deny the forward redemption and Wednesday the win they and Moore crave so badly.

FT: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Huddersfield Town.