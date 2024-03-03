It has been a tough first season back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl, offering hope that survival can be achieved.

The Owls are facing a crucial few months, but should they stay in the Championship this season, and if Rohl remains in charge beyond the summer, exciting times could be ahead.

This year marks 24 years since Wednesday were relegated from the Premier League, and it has been a turbulent two decades for the club.

The Owls came close to a return to the top flight when they reached the Championship play-offs on two occasions under Carlos Carvalhal in 2016 and 2017, but they have largely bounced between the second and third tier in recent times.

Wednesday have enjoyed more success previously, participating in the first eight seasons of the Premier League between 1992 and 2000, and we looked at where the club ranks in the all-time top flight table.

Sheffield Wednesday's all-time Premier League ranking

It has been an underwhelming decade for the club since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, but Manchester United remain top of the all-time Premier League table with an incredible 2,485 points, underlining their dominance of English football during the Scotsman's tenure.

Arsenal are in second place with 2,283 points, followed by Liverpool (2,236 points), Chelsea (2,217 points) and Tottenham Hotspur (1,894 points), and despite their achievements in recent years, Manchester City are only in sixth place with 1,777 points.

Wednesday are 25th in the table with 392 points, and while they have been out of the Premier League for 24 years, they are ahead of sides with a much more recent top flight history, such as Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield Wednesday's rank in the all-time Premier League table Team Games Pts 22 Wolverhampton Wanderers 368 427 23 Coventry City 354 409 24 Norwich City 392 402 25 Sheffield Wednesday 316 392 26 Wimbledon 300 374 27 Charlton Athletic 304 361 28 Burnley 330 338 29 Wigan Athletic 304 331

The Owls' first three seasons in the Premier League were under the guidance of Trevor Francis, and they achieved two consecutive seventh-placed finishes, before coming 13th in the 1994-95 season.

Related “Has got everything” - Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit urges club to secure fresh player agreement Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum believes the club should be looking to agree a new deal with defender Dominic Iorfa.

Their struggles continued the following year as they finished 15th under David Pleat, but they bounced back in the 1996-97 campaign, securing another seventh-placed finish.

However, that would prove to be the peak for Wednesday, as after 15th and 12th-placed finishes over the next two years, they were relegated from the top flight after coming 19th under Peter Shreeves in the 1999-00 season, and they are yet to make a return.

The Owls remain one of the most historic clubs in English football, and they have continued to attract a large following during their time outside the Premier League.

The top flight seems a remote prospect for the Owls at this point, but supporters will be hoping to see their team back among the elite in the not-too-distant future.