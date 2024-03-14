Highlights Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City are vying for Ian Poveda's signature, with the player set to be available for free in the summer.

Leeds United will not be renewing his contract in the summer.

Poveda is currently on loan at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City are both in the race to sign Leeds United man Ian Poveda ahead of the summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Poveda sees his contract at Elland Road expire at the end of the season - and he looks set to depart when his deal in West Yorkshire comes to an end.

What the attacker does have at his disposal is loan experience in the EFL.

He may not have been able to kick on at Blackburn Rovers, spending much of his time at Ewood Park on the sidelines, but he has featured for Blackpool and the Owls on loan.

Currently on loan at the latter side, he is currently hoping to play a key part in keeping the South Yorkshire club in the division, and he has done well under Danny Rohl so far.

He may have registered just one assist in seven appearances for the Owls and is yet to get himself on the scoresheet, but he has been praised at times and could prove to be a shrewd permanent signing.

However, it remains to be seen whether the club will remain in the Championship, with that potentially being key in terms of whether they will be able to get a deal over the line for the Colombia international.

League One (21st-24th) (As of March 14th) P GD Pts 21 Birmingham City 37 -16 39 22 Huddersfield Town 37 -19 38 23 Sheffield Wednesday 37 -25 38 24 Rotherham United 37 -47 19

Similar could apply to Birmingham, who are also in danger following Wayne Rooney's disastrous spell and Mark Venus' struggles in the absence of Tony Mowbray.

Latest on Ian Poveda's future

It has been confirmed by TEAMtalk that Poveda has already played his last game for Leeds - because the Whites will not offer him a new deal when his current one expires at the end of the campaign.

Leeds will be disappointed that he hasn't been able to establish himself as an integral first-teamer at Elland Road, but it seems clear that he wouldn't win much game time next season if he returned to West Yorkshire and remained there for the 2024/25 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Poveda's current loan side is a potential permanent destination for him when his deal expires - and Birmingham are also thought to be keen.

The TEAMtalk report states that the player could be swayed by who offers him the most attractive deal.

Blues' interest doesn't come as a surprise considering their manager Mowbray previously revealed their January interest in the player.

Ian Poveda could have the chance to work with two very good managers at Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday

Rohl is clearly one of the most talented coaches in the EFL and with the excellent coaching experience he has under his belt, he could help Poveda to fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen how long the former Germany coach remains at Hillsborough, but he certainly seems to have settled in well and could spend a decent amount of time in South Yorkshire.

Mowbray, if he returns to the dugout at St Andrew's, is another great coach.

Helping players to fulfil his potential in the past, the 60-year-old could do wonders with a player like Poveda who has room to grow but hasn't been able to play as much as he would have wanted to for Leeds.

These clubs are two good options for the 24-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether both teams can remain in the second tier.