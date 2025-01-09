This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

The January transfer window has opened at the perfect time for Sheffield United, and supporters will be looking for quick and efficient work in the market to help their team in the fight for promotion.

The Blades are currently just outside the top two in the Championship, with Leeds United leading the way, but they are only a point ahead of both Burnley and Chris Wilder's side, as the league pauses for the FA Cup third round.

The battle for an automatic promotion spot is changing every week, and with Sunderland narrowly trailing the trio, there is a four-way fight for a place in the Premier League.

Sheffield United started the campaign incredibly well, but an inconsistent end to 2024 saw them drop off the top of the table, and an injury to centre-back Harry Souttar has threatened to derail their season.

Verdict issued on where Sheffield United must target in the transfer window

The Australia international, who was on loan from Leicester City, joined the Blades in the summer following their dismal relegation back to the Championship. He was a crucial member of Wilder's squad, but an Achilles tendon injury has ended not only his season early, but his 2025 as well.

It looks unlikely that Souttar will play at all this year, and therefore the Yorkshire club will need to find a replacement quickly.

Football League World's Sheffield United Fan Pundit, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, was asked which position needs to be improved this January, and following the 26-year-old's injury, there is only one type of player that the team needs.

Jimmy told FLW: "We need a big, strong, commanding centre-half like Harry Souttar was. We've got an agile centre-half in Anel Ahmedhodzic, someone who can get around and cover, if need be, and also puts a good tackle in.

Harry Souttar's Sheffield United Stats 2024/25 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 21 (20) Minutes Played 1767 Goals (Assists) 0 (0) Pass Accuracy 85.9% Tackles Won 12 Duels Won 106 Aerial Duels Won 76 Interceptions 25 Blocks 1 Recoveries 51

"But we need somebody who is really strong, strong in the air and dominant, who can be one of our main players in set pieces, both offensively and defensively. Absolutely, centre-back is now our main priority for me since Souttar has gone down injured, because it's a huge loss for us.

"Jack Robinson is okay as cover, but we need a strong centre-half to accompany Ahmedhodzic," Jimmy concluded.

Sheffield United do have time but must ensure a centre-back is brought in

While there will be a great desire to see a defender brought in quickly, there is still plenty of time left in the transfer window before panic will really set in for Wilder.

Jack Robinson has enough quality to feature in the coming weeks, but there are better players available that will give Sheffield United more of a chance of promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden has been linked with a move to the Blades this month, and he has proven over the last few seasons his quality, and he would be the perfect partner for Anel Ahmedhodzic for the second half of the campaign.

At 26, he is still a couple of years away from his prime, and he already has Premier League experience with the Tractor Boys.

Bringing in a centre-back who fits in well is incredibly important for Wilder, and the loss of Souttar must not be felt too greatly to avoid any hiccups in their bid for promotion.