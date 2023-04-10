This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United still have a job to do in the Championship if they are to wrap up second place and automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, it appears the Blades are already making summer plans.

Indeed, as per 90MIN, the club have scouted FC Cincinnati forward and recently-capped USA international Brandon Vazquez.

They are not the only club to do so, though, with the likes of Everton and Rangers also keen, as well as Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth.

With the Sheffield United link in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not this would be a good signing for the Blades.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would certainly be an interesting proposition for Sheffield United.

Whilst I'll admit my knowledge of MLS is limited, taking a glance at Vazquez's goal record last season, you can see why clubs are sniffing around.

In 2022, he netted 20 goals and registered eight assists in all competitions, and with many top clubs scouting him, there is clearly talent there.

However, 2023 has started more slowly, with just one goal in seven MLS matches so far.

In all honesty, it does look as though it would be one of those signings that could go either way.

It could potentially be exciting, with Vazquez able to translate his talent to England and go on find the net regularly.

Or, he could turn out to be a dud and just not quite able to cut it in this country.

Either way, they face tough competition to get ths one done, so it'll be interesting to see if the Blades can land him.

Alfie Burns

Vazquez has been playing well in the MLS and his goal record will catch the eye of EFL clubs.

The American market is an attractive one for clubs at the sharp end of the Championship, as shown by the fact so many promotion contenders are looking at Vazquez.

Sheffield United need to add to their forward line over the summer to prepare them for, what should be, a return to the Premier League.

There’s a risk versus reward with a player like Vazquez, though. He’s untested in the Premier League and it would be hard relying on him to score Sheffield United to safety. However, he’s a potentially quite cheap option and has an eye for goal. He could become a real coup.

Ultimately, though, Sheffield United have to make sure they have the ammunition they need for what next season holds. Vazquez alone won’t be enough.

Declan Harte

The American had an impressive 2022 campaign in MLS, scoring 18 and assisting eight for FC Cincinnati.

But his 2023 has not been off to the best start, scoring just once in the opening seven games.

It would be a gamble to make such a signing off the back of one high performing campaign, especially coming from the US.

If a fee for the 24-year-old can be kept on the low side then perhaps he could prove a worthwhile signing, but otherwise this doesn’t seem like the best fit for Sheffield United.