It is an incredibly exciting time at Sheffield United right now.

Not only can the Blades secure a place in the Premier League with a victory at Bramall Lane versus West Brom on Wednesday, but this weekend, they travel to Wembley to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Of course, throughout the season, the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie, and Sander Berge have been lauded and applauded for their performances, but another player who has arguably been just as important is midfielder Oli Norwood.

The midfielder, who recently turned 32, has featured in all 42 of the Blades' Championship matches so far, scoring two and assisting five in those matches.

Worryingly, though, Norwood is out of contract this summer.

Naturally, given his heavy involvement this season, you would have at least thought that the club would have opened talks over a new deal at this stage of the season.

However, that appears to not be the case.

That is according to comments made to The Star ahead of the weekend, in which the midfielder said on his future: "Obviously you want it sorted but there's nothing I can do,"

"It's not up to me and nothing's been said.

"I've said before, the club know my position, so that's up to the people who run the club.

"It's not up to me."

What else has Oli Norwood said about his Sheffield United future?

Whilst it is certainly interesting that the club are yet to begin discussions with the 32-year-old over a new deal, the midfielder has made his stance on his future clear.

Norwood wants to remain at Bramall Lane.

"I've grown up here," the midfielder continued on his Sheffield United future.

"I came here at 27, I'm 32 now and barring one season, we've had nothing but success in five seasons.

"We've had a promotion, a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League, a relegation, a play-off semi-final and hopefully another promotion this year. Four out of five seasons of success isn't bad and I feel at home here.

"I can see myself staying here. I'd love to stay here. We've all bought into it. All our children have grown up together and there's a real family feel behind the scenes here.

"Hopefully we can keep that together."

Should Sheffield United offer Oli Norwood a new deal?

I certainly think Norwood should be offered a new deal at Bramall Lane.

Not only has he been a great servant to the club in recent times, he is contributing on the pitch as much as ever.

Yes, he has recently turned 32, but playing in every game in a gruelling Championship schedule demonstrates there should be no doubts over his fitness just yet.

I would be very surprised if Norwood departed on a free transfer this summer.