The 2022/23 campaign is not even over yet, and still, transfer speculation around the EFL has continued to swirl.

That has certainly been the case at Championship promotion contenders Sheffield United over the weekend, with a report claiming to know one of their summer plans.

Indeed, ahead of their early kick-off with Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter final, Alan Nixon via Patreon released news which claimed that the Blades are interested in signing Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer.

The goalkeeper's former club, West Brom, are also said to be interested.

Any move on Johnstone, it is said, depends on the Blades achieving promotion, with a fee of £5-6 million quoted in the report.

Although their promotion is far from confirmed, Sheffield United are in the driving spot in the second promotion place, which makes the possibility of Johnstone joining more realistic compared to West Brom, who sit outside the play-offs.

Of course, were Sheffield United to make the signing, it would leave current goalkeeper Wes Foderingham in the lurch.

The 32-year-old has not done much wrong this campaign and could certainly feel hard done by if, indeed, he is ousted from the number one spot at Bramall Lane in the event of promotion.

It could, though, I would argue, provide Foderingham himself, and Scottish giants Rangers with a fantastic opportunity.

It is no secret that the Glasgow-based club are in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, with Michael Beale looking for a long-term successor to Allan McGregor, who is 41 and out of contract this summer.

The club have recently been linked with Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, for instance, according to The Scottish Sun.

A report of theirs earlier this month claimed that Rangers were eyeing a £3.5 million move for the North End number one this summer, with the Lancashire-based side open to a sale.

However, in the event of Sam Johnstone's arrival, a reunion between Wes Foderingham and the Scottish club could offer them a more experienced alternative.

Foderingham previously spent time at Ibrox between 2015 and 2020, enjoying plenty of success north of the border, including promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in 2015/16.

The shot-stopper has arguably improved plenty since departing the club, too, with two very solid seasons in net at Bramall Lane under his belt in recent times.

Perhaps the best thing about a potential move for Foderingham, though, is that the goalkeeper's current deal expires this summer, and if Sheffield United are planning on signing Johnstone, it could well be that his contract will not be extended.

Indeed, then, considering all of the above, Wes Foderingham could be a shrewd, budget-saving alternative to Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman when it comes to Rangers' search for a keeper.

Whilst he may be older than Woodman and perhaps not have as high of a ceiling in terms of potential, he is certainly a capable pair of hands and well worth considering for Michael Beale this summer.