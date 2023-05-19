Having won promotion to the Premier League this season, Sheffield United have a number of important decisions to make this summer.

A number of their senior players see their current deals expire in the coming months, and the Blades must carefully, but ruthlessly, consider which of them are deserving of extended stays at Bramall Lane.

Not only that, though, decisions must also be made on where some of the club's young talent will be playing their football next season.

Will Osula is one of those players, for example.

Having been out on loan at Derby for the first half of the season, Osula was re-called to Bramall Lane due to injuries in attacking areas, but featured only twice for the club as they romped to promotion.

This makes it incredibly unlikely he will be seen as a viable squad option in the Premier League next season, and so a loan move looks incredibly likely.

What is the latest Sheffield United transfer news surrounding William Osula?

In the latest Blades' transfer news surrounding the 19-year-old, it is reported that several EFL sides are keen.

One of these is Bristol Rovers.

Indeed, as per BristolLive, the Sheffield United forward is on the club's transfer longlist for the summer window.

Now, it remains to be seen whether or not Sheffield United try to get Osula a loan at a Championship side, but, when considering this interest from Bristol Rovers, there are very recent examples from Newcastle United and Middlesbrough that they must definitely look towards.

Newcastle and Middlesbrough examples Sheffield United must consider

In 2021/22 for example, in the January transfer window, Joey Barton's side loaned in highly-rated young Newcastle United prospect Elliot Anderson - and he excelled with the club.

Elliot Anderson played 21 times for Bristol Rovers in the 2021/22 campaign | Credit: REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Indeed, the youngster flourished with regular game time, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 21 League Two matches as Rovers went on to secure an unlikely final day automatic promotion to League One.

This past season, Anderson has been heavily involved back at his parent club Newcastle, making 25 appearances in all competitions, and without that Rovers loan spell and the chance to play regularly to show what he can do, it's unlikely this would have been the case.

Not only that, though, when considering whether or not it would be a good move for Osula, Sheffield United could also look at the example of Middlesbrough's Josh Coburn.

Coburn joined the Gas on loan last summer, ultimately ending the campaign with 10 goals in 35 League One appearances.

He had started the season on fire, though, scoring nine goals in his first 15 league games for the club.

Coburn was unable to sustain that, but once again it demonstrates that Joey Barton's side allows young, exciting attacking talent to thrive.

Indeed, whatever Sheffield United decide to do amid Bristol Rovers' transfer interest in William Osula - whether they decide to loan him out there or indeed elsewhere - the club must surely consider the success of other young loanees there in recent years when making their final decision.