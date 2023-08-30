Highlights AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is attracting interest ahead of the transfer deadline.

Several Championship clubs are expected to make a move, with Cardiff City previously linked.

A move to another Premier League side could also be on the cards, with Sheffield United touted as a potential destination.

With just days to go until the transfer window closes, activity across the EFL and in the Premier League is really beginning to ramp up.

Indeed, expect there to be plenty of incomings and outgoings in the next couple of days, as clubs look to put the finishing touches on their squads ahead of the remainder of the season.

One name to keep an eye on with regards to a potential move ahead of the September 1st transfer deadline is AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

The 31-year-old Welsh international has featured as a substitute for the Cherries in their three Premier League matches, but is very much on the fringes at the Vitality Stadium.

Sheffield United join Kieffer Moore race

The latest update on Kieffer Moore's future comes courtesy of The Telegraph.

Indeed, Mike McGrath of the publication reports that several Championship clubs are expected to make a move for the Welsh international later this week.

McGrath, though, says not to rule out Premier League sides, either, with Sheffield United touted as a possible destination for the Bournemouth striker.

The Championship clubs keen on Moore are not named, but there are several sides in the second tier that could with a striker of Moore's calibre.

Cardiff City previously linked with Kieffer Moore

One club that have previously been mentioned as interested in Moore are his former club Cardiff City.

Back in July, Wales Online linked the Bluebirds with an ambitious swoop for the 31-year-old.

Recently, this was reiterated by Wales Online when they reported the following quotes from Bluebirds' boss Erol Bulut on Moore: "You know better than me, in England, on the last day many transfers go through… maybe we can catch one of them! We will see."

"We will try really hard to get players. But in the end, it’s not easy because of our punishment. We tried really hard to get players we have early - that’s why we got some of these transfers. Maybe we were two weeks late in the market.

"We have reacted quickly from the start to get eight transfers. Now everything has to come together to get some points."

Would Kieffer Moore be a good signing for Championship clubs?

If Kieffer Moore is available, there is no doubt that he would be a very strong signing for most, if not all Championship sides.

Although on the fringes at Bournemouth, in the second tier, he can lead the line excellently, and knows exactly how to find the back of the net.

His best season, where he scored 20 goals in 2020/21 is a fine example of this, but even following his move to Bournemouth in 2022, despite suffering injury on his debut, he still helped the Cherries over the promotion line with four goals in his final three outings.