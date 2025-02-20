Sheffield United are "working around the clock" to ensure Tom Cannon, Gus Hamer and Kieffer Moore can all be involved for Monday evening's crunch home clash against league leaders Leeds United.

The two sides are both firmly in the seat for automatic promotion to the Premier League, although Monday's affair at Bramall Lane could have a big say in the order of that.

Leeds, who have not lost in the Championship since November, are currently top of the league table and have hit particularly impressive form following the turn of the year.

But the Blades would be level on points with their next opponents had they not been struck with a two-point deduction prior to the start of the season, and will be looking to claw back that deficit when they welcome Daniel Farke's side to the Steel City following this weekend's action.

United head into the clash in strong form themselves, having won six of their last seven league outings. They have every chance of closing the two-point gap on Leeds or even overtaking them, and will only be more confident if Wilder can welcome Cannon, Hamer and Moore back into the fold.

Sheffield United hope to have Tom Cannon, Gus Hamer, Kieffer Moore fit for Leeds United

The trio were all absent from Sheffield United's 1-0 victory at Luton Town last weekend. Moore underwent hernia surgery earlier this month and has not featured since, while Cannon and Hamer suffered knockbacks in the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane just over a week ago.

Experienced frontman Moore has scored just five times for the Blades this season and Cannon, who joined from Leicester City in a reported £10 million deal last month, is yet to open his account.

Hamer, however, has been one of the standout players in the Championship after impressing in spite of United's relegation from the Premier League last time out and all three remain crucial to Wilder as he bids to take the side straight back up.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Leeds on Thursday morning, Wilder told the press: "They’re ticking along nicely, so we'll give them as long as possible.

"We'll wait and see. This is an early press conference so we've still got today, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and even the lead-up to Monday to give them every opportunity to make the event.

"We're working around the clock to make sure they're available, we're confident they will be. Everybody else is okay."

Sheffield United need Gus Hamer back for Leeds United showdown

Having Cannon and Moore back in the side would be a boost, of course, but the Blades still have at least two sources of goals in Tyrese Campbell and January signing Ben Brereton-Diaz.

However, Hamer's inclusion could be a game-changer.

United can struggle to break down defences and Leeds have conceded the second-fewest goals in the Championship this season behind Scott Parker's imperious Burnley side.

The Dutchman is a key creative outlet who has the vision and creativity to frequently find space in behind, break defensive lines and dictate the rhythm of United's attacks.

Gus Hamer's 24/25 Championship stats for Sheffield United via FotMob, as of February 20 Appearances 29 Goals 7 Assists 5 xG 4.35 xA 6.52 Chances created 52 Successful crosses 24 Successful dribbles 29

Wilder isn't shy about having his side sit deeper and break in transition when needed, which will likely be the game plan against a five-star Leeds outfit intent on dominating each and every game.

Having a player like Hamer, then, who can drive forward with the ball and make things happen while also being able to thread the needle and send others through, could come up trumps and offer their best realistic chance at taking a point, if not all three, from the Whites this coming Monday.