Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed that Alfie Gilchrist, who is on loan with the Blades from Chelsea, could miss his side's big Steel City clash with Sheffield Wednesday in a few weeks time.

The Blades are set to travel to Hillsborough to take on the Owls at Hillsborough on March 16, but they may have to do it without their first choice right-back.

While local pride is at stake when Wilder's men face the Owls next month, they must first navigate the challenges of Queens Park Rangers, Preston North End and Bristol City amid their battle to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Last Monday's 3-1 home defeat to title rivals Leeds United left the Blades five points adrift of the table-topping Whites and, crucially, just two points clear of third-place Burnley.

Championship standings 28/02 Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds 34 50 75 2 Sheffield Utd 34 22 70 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 34 19 62

Chris Wilder reveals Alfie Gilchrist injury doubt ahead of upcoming Sheffield Wednesday clash

With Harry Clarke a doubt for this weekend's trip to London to face QPR, it would have been handy for Chris Wilder to have Gilchrist available for selection, but he's still a number of weeks away from returning to action.

"He’s doing his rehab at Chelsea," Wilder told the Sheffield Star of Gilchrist's ankle injury.

"So he's maybe a couple of weeks away from joining back in and being available.

"He innocuously turned his ankle in training, and they're the injuries you can't avoid because you want to train with intensity and tempo to set yourselves up for the weekend.

"As everyone knows, Alfie doesn't hold back, but he'll be okay.

"It'll be a couple of weeks, he'll be touch and go for the Sheffield Wednesday game and there's a break after that, so he'll be back for Coventry the week after."

Alfie Gilchrist setback should not dent Sheffield United's promotion chances

As reported by the Sheffield Star, Wilder has said that both Femi Seriki and Jamie Shackleton, who can both play at right-back, will be involved in the Blades squad that travels to QPR on Saturday.

But while the length of Clarke's absence remains to be seen, Gilchrist's current spell on the sidelines, which could last until after the March international break, should not hamper the Blades' chances of landing a top-two spot.

The right-back has not appeared for the South Yorkshire outfit since January's shock 3-0 defeat to Hull City, while Wilder's men subsequently enjoyed a four-game winning streak amid his absence prior to their defeat against Leeds.

There is no doubt that Gilchrist is a talented individual, but the presence of Seriki and Choudhury, who can also operate at right-back when necessary, should mean that the man on loan from Chelsea's injury will not dent the Blades' promotion chances.