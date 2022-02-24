Sheffield United’s Wes Foderingham offers three-word reaction to Blackburn Rovers win

Sheffield United stunned Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last night, striking late with 10 men to clinch all three points at Bramall Lane.

It was an action-packed evening in South Yorkshire, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side coming out on top despite the odds stacking against them.

Charlie Goode was sent-off for a reckless challenge, before Reda Khadra was presented with a penalty after a John Egan handball.

Wes Foderingham was the hero, saving Khadra’s penalty before Ben Davies struck the winning goal in stoppage time at the end of the second-half.

Despite Davies stealing headlines with his goal, Foderingham was awarded the Man of the Match award for his performance at the other end.

Taking to Twitter to comment on a picture posing with his award, the goalkeeper offered a simple message:

What a night ⚔️🧤⚽️ https://t.co/EhoMuJU6hP — Wes Foderingham (@wes_foderingham) February 24, 2022

The 31-year-old has been a revelation in goal for the Blades since Heckingbottom’s appointment as manager.

Last night was his 12th clean sheet in 18 appearances for Sheffield United this season, with his form propelling the Blades into the top-six.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Michael Doyle Yes No

Heckingbottom’s side are next in action on Saturday when they take on Millwall at the New Den. That’s swiftly followed by Nottingham Forest’s visit to Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

Foderingham is bang in form for Sheffield United right now and last night was another occasion where he showed his worth to Heckingbottom.

The decision to bring him into the starting line-up has coincided with Sheffield United’s upturn in form.

It’s not all down to the goalkeeper, but he’s a big part of the reason why Sheffield United have got their act together.

Kudos to him and Heckingbottom for that.

Thoughts? Let us know!