Sheffield United’s view on potential swoop for Arsenal player becomes clearer

Sheffield United are unlikely to pursue a deal for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun in the January transfer window, according to The Sheffield Star.

A report by The Sun on Saturday suggested that the Blades were eyeing up a potential swoop for the 20-year-old.

Middlesbrough were also named as suitors for Balogun as their new manager Chris Wilder watched the forward play for England’s Under-21 side last week.

Balogun scored for the Three Lions in their showdown with the Czech Republic as his side secured a 3-1 victory at Turf Moor.

Despite being able to call upon the services of Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Oliver McBurnie and Rhian Brewster, the Blades have struggled for consistency during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

Currently 18th in the Championship standings, United may need to bolster their squad next year if they are to push on at this level.

However, a loan move for Balogun is seemingly unlikely to happen.

As per The Sheffield Star, the Blades will not pursue a deal due to the fact that Jokanovic is unwilling to let Brewster leave the club in January.

Brewster netted his first league goal of the season during United’s 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers earlier this month and could be in line to feature for the club in their clash with Coventry City this weekend.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a wise decision by the Blades as Jokanovic already has a host of attacking options to choose from at Bramall Lane.

Although Balogun has scored 10 goals in eight appearances for Arsenal’s Under-23 side this season in the Premier League 2 Division 1, there is no guarantee that he will be able to immediately adjust to life in the Championship if he seals a move to a club in this particular division in January.

Instead of taking a risk on a player who has yet to feature in the second-tier during his career, the Blades should be looking to bolster their defensive options in January as they have only managed to keep three clean-sheets in 17 league games.

By drafting in some individuals who possess a great deal of experience at this level, United could potentially push on at this level under the guidance of Jokanovic in 2022.