Sheffield United’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

Sheffield United are having a good season this season as they currently sit fifth in the league.

They are only two points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh place so there is still some work to be done if Paul Heckingbottom’s side want to secure themselves a spot in the play-offs.

With some tough games to come in their final run after the international break, including QPR twice and league leaders Fulham on the final day of the season, the Blades will be hoping to get their final run of games off to a strong start when they take on Stoke City after the break.

Clearly Sheffield United have a strong squad right now that are fighting hard team but here we take a look at two signings who were particularly underwhelming for Sheffield United in the last five years.

Ricky Holmes

Sheffield United signed Ricky Holmes from Charlton Athletic in 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

At Charlton the winger had scored 19 goals in 64 appearances across two seasons.

Furthermore having worked with Chris Wilder before at Northampton, where he scored 16 goals in 53 appearances over two seasons, the manager was confident that he would add to the team.

On paper this should have been a successful signing but due to injury issues, Holmes only made five league appearances for The Blades in his first season there and only one of those was a start.

Overall, he played 141 minutes of football for Sheffield United and was transfer listed at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Not being bought, Holmes was loaned out to Oxford United where he scored three goals in 16 games but had to return to Bramall Lane when he got injured again. He was then loaned out to Gillingham but his injury meant he failed to make an appearance there.

In May 2020, at the end of his contract, Ricky Holmes was released by the club and was unable to score a goal during his time with the Blades.

Conor Washington

Striker Conor Washington was signed by Sheffield United on a one year contract after his QPR contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

Although Washington had a strong return of 33 goals from 94 appearances in all competitions when playing for Peterborough over three seasons in League One, since he had made the move to the Championship with QPR he wasn’t converting as regularly.

Across four seasons with QPR, Washington made 98 appearances and scored 14 goals in all competitions.

However, given Wilder’s ability to get football league players to perform at the higher level whilst an underwhelming signing there was a slight hope that Wilder saw something inside the player that he could get out.

Alas this was not the case and Wilder realised he had better options pushing Washington down the pecking order.

By the end of the season, the 29-year-old had made 16 appearances in all competitions but failed to score a goal for the Blades which consequently saw him released from the club.