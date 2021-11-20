Sheffield United’s transfer stance regarding Rhian Brewster becomes clearer

Rhian Brewster has had a tough time of things at Sheffield United since arriving last summer – and his time at the club could soon be about to end.

The Blades paid a club-record £23 million fee for the striker in 2020 to prize him away from Liverpool off the back of a prolific loan spell with Swansea City in the Championship.

It didn’t work out whatsoever last season in the Premier League for Brewster, who went 27 outings without a goal and that form has continued during the current campaign under new manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Despite scoring against League Two Carlisle United in the EFL Cup, the 21-year-old has still been searching for his first league goal in a red and white shirt.

That finally came against Blackburn Rovers before the international break, with Brewster starting on the right wing of a 4-2-3-1 formation with game-time hard to come by in his favoured central position.

Despite that goal against Rovers, Brewster has started just five times this season in the Championship and according to TEAMtalk, United are ready to cash in on the youngster to try and recoup some of the eight-figure fee they paid.

The Blades will listen to offers for the England under-21 international in January according to the report and that will certainly interest some Premier League sides as well as Nottingham Forest, who have Steve Cooper in charge who took Brewster to Swansea in 2020 and he has been linked in the past month with making a move for him once again.

The Verdict

Brewster has obviously been a massive disappointment on the whole for the Blades so far – but it may be too early to cash in on him.

He still retains a ton of potential and given a run of games – albeit out of position on the right flank – he could really flourish and now the first goal has come potentially more are going to follow.

It doesn’t always work out like that though and it’s true that Slavisa Jokanovic has a lot of options to choose from, but United would be better with him than without.

Forest have been linked but they could surely only do a loan deal and that would make little sense to the Blades to strengthen a league rival for the rest of the season – stranger things have happened though.