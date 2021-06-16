Sheffield United’s transfer stance outlined as they try to keep influential figure amid Arsenal, Tottenham & Wolves interest

Sheffield United will demand a fee in the region of £35m for Aaron Ramsdale before they consider cashing in on the keeper.

The 23-year-old, who has been called up to the England squad for Euro 2020 following an injury to Dean Henderson, was one of few Blades players to enhance his reputation as they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see that there is top-flight interest in the stopper, with reports last week claiming that Tottenham and Wolves are keeping tabs on Ramsdale.

And, it’s now been suggested that Arsenal want the former Bournemouth fan, and they would be willing to pay around £20m to do a deal.

However, Yorkshire Live have confirmed that Sheffield United have no intention of selling for that price, with the relegated outfit instead holding out for around £35m. That fee is the same as Sander Berge’s release clause, with the Blades valuing the two similarly.

It remains to be seen whether any of the interested clubs would pay such an amount for Ramsdale, who only returned to Bramall Lane last year.

The verdict

You can understand why Sheffield United are trying to hold out for a significant sum for Ramsdale. Firstly, he cost a lot, so they will want a profit if he does move, and he also has years to improve.

Of course, it doesn’t mean that they will get such an amount, because whilst the keeper impressed towards the end of the campaign, he struggled initially.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but if these teams do come in with an offer it would certainly tempt Ramsdale.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.