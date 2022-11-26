Sheffield United’s transfer stance on Watford target emerges

Sheffield United are still keeping tabs on CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone at this stage ahead of a potential approach during the January transfer window, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Blades reportedly had Canada international Kone lined up as a potential replacement for Sander Berge, who wasn’t short of interest in January with Club Brugge and Chelsea both making approaches for him.

However, United held firm and managed to hold on to their star man beyond the previous window, though it’s currently unclear whether the club’s board is as willing to retain the 24-year-old when January comes along.

Suffering with injury problems once again this season, interest in his services could have dried up ahead of the next window, with the player also believed to be happy to remain at United for the time being.

That could potentially rule out a winter move for Kone, who is currently representing Canada at the World Cup with Watford and the Blades likely to be keeping a close eye on him.

Although Berge could potentially stay in South Yorkshire for the rest of this season and beyond though, United are continuing to keep tabs on the 20-year-old with a move potentially still a possibility at this stage.

The Verdict:

The Canadian is someone who certainly has a lot of potential at 20 and could be an asset that may be sold on for a decent amount in the future, something that will be important in the Blades’ quest to remain within financial fair play limits.

His future sale could be crucial considering Iliman Ndiaye is at risk of leaving for nothing in 2024, with the Senegal international yet to put pen to paper on a new deal to extend his stay at Bramall Lane.

He isn’t exactly one for the future though considering he can play a role now at United, already establishing himself as a decent asset for Canada at the World Cup and playing his part in a brave performance against Belgium.

Whether he can be just as effective as Berge remains to be seen – but if the Norwegian isn’t going to sign a new deal – they need to look at replacing him sooner rather than later.

They could do this by bringing in Kone, though you feel Berge would need to be offloaded first before United’s board can be certain about sanctioning an agreement for the Canadian.

This is a club that hasn’t spent a huge amount since their return to their current division.