Sheffield United’s transfer preferences come to light

Sheffield United are said to be keen on showing a preference towards signing players who have proof of being jabbed, as per a recent report by The Star.

The Blades are set for what looks to be a busy January transfer window as Paul Heckingbottom seeks to tinker with the squad that he inherited from Slavisa Jokanovic.

Bringing in a new centre back is one of the highest things on their priority list, especially as the new man at the helm has made it clear that he would be keen to stick to their tried and trusted three at the back formation.

As stated in the report, the club will be looking to bring in players whop can prove that they have had their Covid-19 jabs, however it has to be stressed that this won’t be an essential requirement.

Meanwhile it also appears likely that there could be some departures from Bramall Lane, with the squad appearing to be pretty top heavy at the time of writing.

The Verdict

People have mixed views on players being jabbed but at this current time, it is understandable that more and more clubs are taking a serious look at it.

Plenty could be said on the matter but at the end of the day Sheffield United will be looking to bring in a player based on their ability as a player not their vaccination status.

The signing of a new defender is certainly something that they are need of and it will be interesting to see whether it will be a permanent addition or another loan, similar to that of Ben Davies from Liverpool.

Whoever comes in will have to be better if not as good as what they already have at their disposal, so for that reason Heckingbottom will have to cast his net wide in order to bring the right man in.