Sheffield United’s transfer interest in this Swansea City and Middlesbrough target makes little sense: Opinion

Sheffield United are said to be one of a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs that are interested in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, as per a recent report by The Sun on Sunday.

Also a target for Swansea City and Middlesbrough, Balogun has only featured three times for Arsenal’s first team this season but has been prolific for their under-23s, notching 10 goals in his opening eight games.

This has understandably attracted interest in his services from the aforementioned trio in the second tier, in the hope that the striker could give them the firepower they need to help them achieve their promotion ambitions.

Whilst both Swansea’s and Boro’s interest is understandable given their current lack of goal sources this season as collectives, Sheffield United’s apparent interest is far more curious and confusing.

Indeed the Blades are already more than well stocked in forward areas, with Slavisa Jokanovic currently being able to call upon the talents of names such as Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie and Oliver Burke.

Unless one of these individuals is being teed up for a mid season departure at Bramall Lane, it does seem a tad unlikely that the Serb and his staff will be in the market for yet another forward option.

There is no doubting Balogun’s talents, but he is a player who is yearning for regular game time at a good level, which is, put simply, something that the Blades quite clearly can’t guarantee given their strength in depth.

Other areas such as bringing in an out and out winger are sure to be higher up on the priority list of the Sheffield United boss, especially after missing out on certain targets over the summer.

Signing this Arsenal prospect would send out completely the wrong message to the strikers that they already have on their books and would almost inevitably leave most of the fanbase scratching their heads.