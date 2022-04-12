Sheffield United’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Having been founded in 1889, Sheffield United have a long history stretching back over 130 years.

During that time, it’s fair to say that the Blades have had some prolific goal scorers on the books at Bramall Lane.

This season it’s Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White carrying the goalscoring burden for United, with the pair having scored 15 and nine goals in the Sky Bet Championship this season, respectively.

Looking back though, instead of focusing on the Blades goal scorers from this season, we took a look at the top ten youngest ever players to find the net for the Blades, and noticed some familiar faces on the list when doing so.

From a current England international, to a player who appeared just 11 times for Sheffield United, with a few Premier League players dotted in-between, here, then, are the Blades 10 youngest ever goal scorers, according to Transfermarkt, and where they are at now/what they achieved during their career.