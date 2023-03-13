Sheffield United’s takeover: What is going on with it?

Sheffield United slipped to their fourth defeat in six league matches on Saturday afternoon as Luton Town ran out 1-0 winners at Bramall Lane.

With Middlesbrough defeating Swansea City elsewhere, the gap between the Blades and third-placed Boro now stands at just four points.

Of course, that means the promotion race in the Championship is still very much alive with 10 matches left to play this campaign.

In the background of the Blades’ struggles on the pitch, a proposed takeover of the club has been rumbling on for quite some time now.

Indeed, in early February, news broke that Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi was close to taking over the club.

However, six weeks later, from the outside looking in, it appears little progress has been made.

With that in mind, below, we’ve taken a look at the latest developments surrounding the takeover and try to break down exactly what is going on with regards to it at the moment.

What is going on with it?

Judging by the latest reports on the matter, it does not seem as though there is much progress being made on the issue.

This will of course no doubt be a concern to Sheffield United supporters who will surely be hoping for the quickest possible resolution.

The latest suggestions are that a resolution to this saga will not be quick, though.

Indeed, first, a report from The Star on the 9th March offered an update on the situation after Dozy Mmobuosi was spotted in the directors’ box at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as Sheffield United beat Reading last week.

Naturally, with that, speculation arose that a deal was potential signed and done, but contrary to that, The Star revealed that the deal has not advanced in recent weeks, with it still at the EFL stage.

The EFL released a statement last month on the matter, which read, via The Athletic: “The EFL notes the comments from Dozy Mmobuosi in respect of a proposed change of control at Sheffield United.

“Whilst the League is in receipt of the Share Purchase Agreement and Owners and Directors’ Test declaration, alongside some evidence of source and sufficiency of funding, it has previously raised a number of additional queries with the proposed purchaser and the Club.

“The EFL has been awaiting a response on those queries for some time and until the League is satisfied that the requirements of its Regulations have been met, it will not process a change of control at the Club.”

The lack of progress on the deal reported by The Star was also backed up by a more recent update from YorkshireLive.

Their report claimed that the EFL’s stance on the matter had not changed since they released the above statement, and that the onus was very much on Mmbuosi to provide the EFL with answers to their questions in order for the deal to progress.

Interestingly, they also state that it is their understanding that proof of funds has been an issue.

That sets alarm bells ringing when you consider reports that surfaced following Mmbuosi’s initial interest that claimed all may not be as it seems with regards to the businessman.

Where things go from here remains to be seen, but with the club very much still under a transfer embargo, supporters will be hoping for a swift resolution.