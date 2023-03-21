Sheffield United are thriving on the pitch and a big April awaits Paul Heckingbottom's squad.

The Blades booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday afternoon, beating Blackburn Rovers in dramatic fashion at Bramall Lane.

A last-four clash with Manchester City at Wembley will come next month, whilst Heckingbottom will also be looking to get Sheffield United over the line in the race for automatic promotion.

The Blades are currently second in the table and three points ahead of Middlesbrough with a game in-hand.

That on-field performance is incredible when you consider it is up against the backdrop of a takeover saga that's struggling to get over the line.

What's the latest with Sheffield United's takeover?

The top and bottom of it is that Sheffield United and Dozy Mmobuosi are waiting for the EFL's green-light when it comes to the latter taking over from Prince Abdullah.

It's reported by Yorkshire Live that Mmobuosi responded within 48 hours of the EFL requesting further details of the prospective Sheffield United owner - the latest hurdle that was placed in the Nigerian's way.

The takeover is directly impacting the club's ability to plan for whatever next season holds, too, with Mmobuosi's takeover set to potentially trigger the lift of the club's transfer embargo.

Mmobuosi was in attendance for Sheffield United's recent win over Reading FC (image below) in the Championship, where Iliman Ndiaye's goal secured a 1-0 victory and kept the automatic promotion push on track.

The Sheffield Star report what Yorkshire Live have in that Mmobuosi provided the EFL with a response after their request, as well as detailing the confidence that a takeover can go through.

In addition to that, it could be that Mmobuosi can be in attendance for April's FA Cup semi-final with Man City.

They write: "The Star understands that Mmobuosi provided the EFL with the relevant documentation and information soon after the authorities’ last public statement on the matter, in mid-February, when they revealed were still waiting for answers to questions they had posed to Mmobuosi and United.

"Despite the ongoing process, the businessman is understood to be confident that his takeover will be ratified and may again be in the stands at Wembley next month when the Blades take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, following Sunday’s dramatic 3-2 victory over their visitors from Lancashire."