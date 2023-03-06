Sheffield United’s takeover situation: What do we know so far? What is the latest?

Battling away to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League, Sheffield United were dealt a blow at the weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have now lost three of their last four league games, allowing Middlesbrough to move within four points of the Yorkshire club.

Now, at the business end of this Championship campaign, Sheffield United will be eager to rediscover form and keep Middlesbrough, and the rest of the chasing pack at arm’s length.

Off the pitch, speculation surrounding a takeover of the club has taken centre stage and it remains to be seen how this latest attempt plays out.

Blades boss Heckingbottom is hoping the takeover situation can be solved as soon as possible as they continue to chase down promotion to the Premier League.

Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi is currently in the process of trying to take ownership of the Yorkshire club and has been awaiting approval from the EFL.

The Football League’s governing body has been gaining as much information on Mmobuosi as possible as they assess if he meets the criteria they set out.

As per a report from The Guardian, the takeover of Sheffield United would be an expensive one to complete, estimating that it would cost around the £100 million mark.

Mmobuosi has shown interest in taking over Southampton and Crystal Palace in the past, however, it is promotion-chasing Blades that he has made progress with.

Scrutiny has arisen regarding Mmobuosi and his potential ability to takeover the club after a report surfaced that provided uncertainty about one of his businesses, Tingo Airlines.

Registered to an address in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, the company never owned any aircraft and did not carry out any flights, all whilst being valued at £1 billion.

The latest update on Mmobuosi, as detailed in a report from The Star, is that hundreds of positive tweets have surfaced praising the businessman’s charity work.

It is believed that the majority of these accounts make it clear that they are open to being paid for promotional work.

Interestingly, the report also states that a Sheffield United fans’ forum also grew suspicious when a flurry of new members attempted to join.

It remains to be seen how Mmobuosi’s attempted takeover of the Yorkshire club plays out and whether or not promotion will be achieved in what is set to be a very important couple of months at Bramall Lane.