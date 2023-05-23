Sheffield United are planning to target their midfield and attack as two key priorities ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Sheffield Star.

The same report has added that a central defender is also likely to be on their radar this summer, although it's unclear whether manager Paul Heckingbottom will be able to recruit all of his targets within the limited budget they have.

Alan Nixon believes the Blades will have around £20m to spend this summer, although that could be topped up by the revenue they generate in the Premier League and player sales.

Still, that isn't a huge amount of money for a side who have just been promoted, need to strengthen considerably and are at risk of losing quite a few of their first-teamers on the expiration of their contracts at Bramall Lane.

The likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge may also attract interest from elsewhere, along with Anel Ahmedhodizic who has been on the radar of Premier League clubs in recent months.

What's the state of play in the key areas Sheffield United want to prioritise?

In terms of their central defence, they could certainly benefit from an addition in this department with Ciaran Clark returning to Newcastle United on the expiration of his loan deal.

Chris Basham isn't guaranteed to play for too much longer either, so a long-term addition in this area could be ideal.

In terms of their midfield, the likes of John Fleck, Oliver Norwood and Ismaila Coulibaly see their contracts expire and as mentioned, Berge may attract interest. Not only this, but Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have returned to Manchester City, so there's plenty of work to be done in this area regardless of whether their out-of-contract players stay or not.

Up top, Oli McBurnie has reportedly had his contract extended, but Billy Sharp could leave and it remains to be seen whether a loan exit for Will Osula will be sanctioned. If the latter two depart, surely a new forward will be required in South Yorkshire.

Does Paul Heckingbottom desperately need to address other positions?

The goalkeeping area probably isn't a big priority because Wes Foderingham is a reliable man to have between the sticks, with Adam Davies experienced enough to be a backup option.

If they had a bigger budget, this is a position Heckingbottom may want to look at, but it shouldn't be the first area they should be looking to target.

And in terms of their wing-back spots, they would probably want to bring in a left wing-back, depending on who stays and who goes.

Ben Osborn can operate in this position along with Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies, but Osborn isn't guaranteed to stay, Lowe has a questionable injury record and Norrington-Davies may be required in a more central role at times.

On the right-hand side, George Baldock and Jayden Bogle are two great options to have. The Blades' boss will just be hoping the pair can keep themselves fit and on form for much of the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.