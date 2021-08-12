Sheffield United’s stance outlined amid European interest in 23-year-old

Sheffield United are demanding a fee between €8million and €10million for the sale of Sander Berge to Napoli, a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport, via Sport Witness, has claimed.

Berge’s future has been the subject of much speculation this summer following the Blades’ relegation from the Championship, with Arsenal among those linked.

Napoli have also been credited with an interest in bringing the 23-year-old to Italy, and now it seems as though the Serie A side are preparing a move for the Norwegian.

According to this latest report, Sheffield United are willing to sell Berge for in the region of €8million to €10million this summer, with the Blades said to be needing to raise funds themselves.

It is said that Napoli are likely to pay that amount once they have sold Gennaro Tutino and Sebastiano Luperto this summer, which is expected to bring in around €7million for the Italian giants.

As things stand, there are three years remaining on Berge’s contract with Sheffield United, securing his future at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

You do feel as though this is a rather strange claim that has been made here with regards to Berge’s asking price.

With plenty of time remaining on the midfielder’s contract, Sheffield United are in a very strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the 23-year-old, who cost them significantly more than this reported asking price.

As a result, you do feel as though the Blades ought to be commanding much more for Berge, especially when you consider how important he is to their side.

Indeed, reports from England earlier this summer have suggested that Sheffield United want £30million for the sale of Berge, which does seem to be closer to the fee you expect the Blades to demand for the midfielder.