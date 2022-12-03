Sheffield United’s stance on striker clarified ahead of January transfer window amid interest

Sheffield United are keen to keep Oli McBurnie at the club beyond the January transfer window because he’s a big part of their plans for a promotion push this term, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Blades have benefitted hugely from the presence of the Scotland international and fellow attacker Iliman Ndiaye this season, with the former scoring nine goals in 17 league appearances this term.

This is a remarkable transformation for a man that scored just one league goal in his previous two campaigns, scoring just once in the Premier League during 2020/21 before failing to get on the scoresheet at all last season.

His goal against Luton Town during the latter stages of August proved to be catalyst for his current run of form though – and he will be hoping to continue in the same vein going into the January transfer window and potentially beyond.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have been linked with the 26-year-old in recent times – but the player is open to extending his stay in South Yorkshire in what was a blow to the Gers in their potential quest to recruit him.

And the Blades have no desire to see him go either, potentially making a move to the Glasgow-based outfit unlikely at this stage.

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether the 26-year-old will be able to continue scoring goals for the Blades between now and January because he has had to deal with a hernia problem and is also recovering from an ankle injury.

That may disrupt his momentum – but it was probably a confidence thing for McBurnie in terms of getting himself in and amongst the goals again because once he got one – he was flying.

If he doesn’t score many goals between now and January, interest in him may dry up anyway and you have to remember Rangers have switched managers since being linked with him, with Mick Beale coming in.

In fairness, Beale may also be keen to bring him in and recruitment isn’t always controlled controlled by the manager these days, so their interest in him may not have evaporated already.

This is something the Blades may need to be wary of – but it would be difficult to see the striker wanting to move on considering he could easily be