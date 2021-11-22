Sheffield United’s stance on Slavisa Jokanovic’s future following recent performances revealed

The Sheffield United hierarchy seriously considered dispensing of Slavisa Jokanovic’s services following defeat to Blackburn Rovers over two weeks ago, according to The Athletic.

Jokanovic has not had the best time of things since arriving at Bramall Lane over the summer, with the Serb being selected as the man to take over the job that was done by Chris Wilder over the previous four years.

The Blades failed to win in any of their first five league matches of the season and despite somewhat of a revival in September, they haven’t been able to go on a consistent run of good results.

It has been four matches in a row now where United have failed to pick up a victory, the latest coming in a dismal 0-0 draw with Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

What was more concerning though was the collapse at Ewood Park before the most recent international break though – Rhian Brewster netted in the second minute to give United the lead in a Battle of the Roses clash, but Tony Mowbray’s side rallied to win 3-1.

And following that result The Athletic believe that from ‘well-connected’ people in the industry that the board considered putting under-23’s manager Paul Heckingbottom – who took charge after Wilder’s departure last season – in charge again to replace Jokanovic.

No change was made though but if results carry on in the same direction then a different stance could be taken.

The Verdict

Jokanovic was regarded as a big coup in the summer due to his history of getting clubs promoted from the Championship, but it’s clearly not working out as intended.

It’s true that the Blades have had some injuries to contend with but with the players they have they should be challenging the likes of Bournemouth and Fulham at the top – not sitting in 18th position.

If something doesn’t change in the next few weeks then the board are surely going to have to cut their losses and make a big decision in regards to dispensing of Jokanovic’s services as the Blades fans won’t settle for being a bottom-half side.

There’s no guarantee that another manager will get the best out of these players but it does seem like something that will soon have to be addressed.