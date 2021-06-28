Sheffield United’s stance on rumoured Celtic target becomes clearer

Sheffield United will reportedly only consider selling George Baldock if an offer that is too good to turn down comes in for his services, according to Yorkshire Live.

Scottish giants Celtic are rumoured to be keen on reaching an agreement to land Baldock’s signature this summer, although it remains unclear as to whether they’ve submitted a formal offer this summer.

Baldock has been with Sheffield United since 2017, and has made 139 appearances in total for the Blades, having previously been on the books with MK Dons earlier in his career.

He made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Blades in the 2020/21 season, in what was a frustrating campaign for the club’s supporters to witness, as they were relegated from the Premier League.

With Sheffield United preparing for life back in the second tier of English football, they have already been faced with interest in their key players during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Sander Berge and Aaron Ramsdale have been attracting interest from other clubs ahead of the new season, but Sheffield United have stood firm in their valuations of the pair, and that’s expected to be a similar scenario when it comes to any offers for Baldock.

Celtic struggled to stay in touch with arch rivals Rangers in the 2020/21 campaign, as they finished second in the Scottish Premiership table, and 25 points adrift of Steven Gerrard’s side.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see them looking to keep their key players at Bramall Lane this season.

If they can keep together the core group of players at the club for the upcoming Championship campaign, then you would imagine that Slavisa Jokanovic’s side will have a strong chance of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He’s been a steady operator for the Blades, and he’s exactly the sort of player that Jokanovic will be looking to keep at the club for the foreseeable future.

They’re likely to be tested to keep their key players at Bramall Lane this summer it seems though.