Sheffield United’s stance on potential summer swoop for Newcastle player revealed

Newcastle United centre-back Ciaran Clark is expected to depart the Magpies on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires, according to The Chronicle.

And his current loan club Sheffield United are still undecided on what to do in regards to potentially making the Irishman a full-time Blades player, per the very same report.

The 33-year-old has been at Newcastle since 2016 when he joined from Aston Villa, and he had played 127 times for the club until last summer, where they decided to let him depart in the final year of his deal.

Clark hasn’t had much of an impact at Bramall Lane though – he started the season in Paul Heckingbottom’s starting 11 but then missed nearly three months of the campaign through a hamstring injury.

He then had a run of games before and after the break for the FIFA World Cup, but he has not made it onto the pitch since the beginning of January despite being in the majority of matchday squads.

United could offer Clark a permanent deal at the end of his loan stint in South Yorkshire, but it still remains to be seen as to what they will do in that respect.

The Verdict

Whether Clark earns a deal at Bramall Lane could depend on what league Sheffield United find themselves in next season.

They will arguably look for better and younger should they earn promotion to the top flight, but then again his Premier League experience could be helpful as a backup option.

He was getting game-time before his second injury, which suggests that Paul Heckingbottom does rate him and if they fail to win promotion again, then he could be a good starting option once again.

Clark would no doubt have to take a significant wage cut though from what he was on at Newcastle, but he will not be expecting to earn that money again anyway considering he is in the latter stages of his career.