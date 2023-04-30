Sheffield United will take up the option in Oli McBurnie's contract to extend his stay at Bramall Lane, according to Alan Nixon.

The Scotland international's contract in South Yorkshire is due to expire at the end of the campaign - and it was unclear whether he would be remaining at his current side beyond the summer.

McBurnie struggled considerably last season - but has been in much better form this term with 14 goals to his name in 39 competitive appearances - playing a big part in guiding United back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

What's the state of play in attack for Sheffield United?

Billy Sharp's contract at Bramall Lane also expires in the summer - but it remains to be seen whether the club are prepared to offer him the opportunity to stay for one more year.

Considering his age, he isn't likely to be offered a long-term deal, but he may be keen to stay put in South Yorkshire after playing his part in such a successful 2022/23 campaign.

Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula are two other options alongside Sharp, McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye, but the young forwards may be keen to go out on loan to win more game time.

Ndiaye, meanwhile, is reportedly attracting interest from Everton and could potentially be on his way out of the club before the end of the summer window.

With all of these factors in mind, Paul Heckingbottom may need to rebuild his forward department when the next window comes along - but it seems as though McBurnie will be staying put.

Are Sheffield United making the right decision on Oli McBurnie?

Offering him a long-term deal probably wouldn't be wise considering he has struggled during a chunk of his stay at South Yorkshire.

However, he's done more than enough this season to have his stay extended by an extra year and he will now need to prove himself at the top level next season if he wants to continue earning extensions.

Spending a hefty amount of money on him to lure him away from Swansea City, some would argue that it may be worth giving him a longer-term contract to give themselves the best chance of securing a sizeable fee for him in the future.

But if he doesn't perform well, no clubs will come in for him and that will mean the Blades wouldn't be able to offload him.

With this in mind, taking up his contract option seems wise before making a further decision on his future next season when they will be able to see whether he's been able to build on a successful 2022/23 campaign.