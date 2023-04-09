Sheffield United will prioritise signing Tommy Doyle once again this summer over fellow Manchester City loanee James McAtee.

That is according to a report this morning from Alan Nixon, via Patreon.

The City duo joined the Blades on loan last summer and have both played important roles for the club so far this season.

What has been said about Sheffield United's stance on Tommy Doyle and James McAtee?

With Sheffield United now eight points clear of third-placed Luton Town, with a game in hand over them, promotion to the Premier League is starting to look a very real proposition.

With that in mind, naturally, the permutations and rules of top flight football have come into the club's thinking and one rule in particular that will directly affect them.

Indeed, as Alan Nixon points out, clubs in the top flight can only sign a single player on loan from another club in the Premier League.

This means that Sheffield United, if Manchester City make them both available on loan, would only be able to bring back one of Tommy Doyle or James McAtee on loan.

This comes despite Paul Heckingbottom's stance, which is that he would love to have both of the young midfielders back at Bramall Lane next season.

As per Nixon, though, Tommy Doyle would be the favourite to sign if the club can agree terms with City, as he would be more likely to feature in their side regularly in the top flight.

Nixon claims that whilst McAtee is highly rated, he may be suited to a side who have more possession of the ball, which the Blades are unlikely to have given they will be fighting for their lives in the top flight.

Would Doyle be a good signing for City in the Premier League?

It is interesting to hear that Doyle would be the preference over McAtee due to playing time, when, in actual fact, in the Championship, McAtee has had the advantage in that department.

McAtee, for example, has featured 31 times in the second tier this campaign, scoring six and assisting on three occasions. Meanwhile, Doyle has featured just 26 times in the second tier, scoring three and assisting twice.

Nevertheless, with McAtee being very technically gifted, Nixon's point regarding being suited to a side with more possession could be valid.

Doyle would be a good signing, though, and it speaks volumes that he would reportedly be the preference in terms of which loanee could be brought back to the club.