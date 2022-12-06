Sheffield United’s stance on January transfer window clarified in potential blow to top-tier sides

Sheffield United are still expected to focus on retaining some of their star players as opposed to bringing in additions during the January transfer window, according to The Star.

This report lists Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge as two players the Blades will probably want to keep hold of, with both proving to be integral figures for Paul Heckingbottom’s side since their return to the Championship.

Although Berge has continued to suffer with injury problems, he has been a real asset in the final third when on the pitch, recording three goals and three assists in just 12 league appearances this term.

He attracted interest from Club Brugge and Chelsea during the summer transfer window and if they decide to revive their interest in the Norwegian, they look set to be unsuccessful in their new quest to recruit him with United keen to keep hold of their top assets like Berge.

Ndiaye, 22, is another player that has reportedly attracted top-flight interest and with the Senegal international impressing for both club and country this term, scoring nine league goals for the Blades already this term, he’s unlikely to be short of interest when the next window opens.

But the Blades’ reported stance potentially means there’s a big chance he will stay put in South Yorkshire beyond next month.

The Verdict:

Taking a look at their squad, not a lot needs to be done so you can understand why the Blades aren’t looking to add too many players.

Their goalkeeping department is fine with Wes Foderingham and Adam Davies both fit and they have enough depth at wing-back to cope when all of their wing-back options are available, though the absence of Rhys Norrington-Davies is a concern.

Depending on Ciaran Clark’s fitness and the availability of other players, the addition of a backup central defender may be a good idea to ensure they have enough depth in this area.

They also have a decent number of options in midfield, though a backup option in central midfield may be useful considering Berge’s injury record and the fact Ismaila Coulibaly isn’t heavily involved at this stage.

Up top, another forward to cover for the injured Rhian Brewster could be useful, with Daniel Jebbison potentially able to go out on loan too if another senior option arrives at Bramall Lane.

In terms of their existing players, they should definitely look to keep their best assets at the club considering how much disruption their potential mid-season departures would cause, something that may end up being detrimental to their chances of winning promotion.