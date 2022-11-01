Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster issues message after suffering injury blow

Following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion, emotions will surely have been mixed among the Sheffield United squad.

The Blades had picked up their first win after a run of six without one, however, another of their teammates, Rhian Brewster, was added to the injury list.

Brewster was a substitute just after the hour mark at The Hawthorns, but went down unchallenged after ten minutes on the pitch, with boss Paul Heckingbottom later confirming it was a hamstring injury.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “We all saw it, he set off and then pulled up. We know it’s a hamstring injury.”

“How long he is out, we don’t know. It is a shame because Rhian has been working hard and he has been patient behind Iliman [Ndiaye] and Oli [McBurnie].

“We know we are going to use all our forwards because of the amount of fixtures we have got. Rhian has been patient and has been looking sharp so we will have to see how bad he is.”

We are still yet to have news on how serious the injury may be, however, Brewster himself has been on social media to issue the following message this afternoon.

On Instagram, the Blades forward wrote: “These things happen.”

“I’ve been here before and I will only come back stronger🤝🏾#utb ⚔️❤️.”

Sheffield United next face Bristol City in Championship action this evening.

Kick off at Ashton Gate is scheduled for 8PM.

The Verdict

You really have to feel for Rhian Brewster here.

Missing a considerable amount of last season through a hamstring injury, it is hugely concerning to hear that the same injury is plaguing the forward again, although it is unconfirmed at this stage whether or not it is the same leg as previously.

Nevertheless, Brewster and the Blades will hope it is not as serious as last time, when he missed 20 league matches at the end of last season.

Brewster’s reaction to the news was an upbeat and strong one at least, and you just hope the 22-year-old can be supported by those around him at the moment as it can’t be easy mentally to keep dealing with these set-backs as a young player.

We wish Brewster a speedy recovery.