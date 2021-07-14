Sheffield United’s potential involvement in European transfer that could eventually bring player to Bramall Lane revealed

Belgian side Beerschot may look to Sheffield United for help in re-signing striker Benito Raman from Schalke, a report from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad has claimed.

Raman spent time on loan with Beerschot back in 2013, and has since made his way to Schalke, scoring 12 goals in 55 appearances in all competitions for the recently relegated German club.

Now it seems as though Beerschot are keen on a reunion with Raman, and it appears Sheffield United could have a say in whether or not that happens.

Both Sheffield United and Beerschot are part of the United World group of clubs, and this latest update claims that the Blades could now buy Raman from Schalke, before loaning him to the Belgian club to ensure they get their man.

It is suggested that Sheffield United could then elect to keep Raman at Bramall Lane or sell him on once his loan with Beerschot is over, depending on the striker’s performances during his time in Belgium.

As things stand, there are three years remaining on Raman’s contract with Schalke, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Sheffield United have so far yet to make a senior signing in the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

This does look like something of a risk for Sheffield United if they choose to take it.

Admittedly, they could be securing themselves the services of a solid striking option for this time next year.

However, there may be no guarantee of that, particularly given his record for Schalke in the past couple of seasons is not exactly prolific.

Indeed, with the Blades likely to be targeting promotion this season, you do feel as though the club may need to bring players into their own squad for the coming campaign, before looking at deals for the future such as this.