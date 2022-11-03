Sheffield United’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Sheffield United’s immediate focus lies on challenging for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side found themselves on a six-game winless run just last month, falling off the pace at the top of the division.

However, back-to-back wins on the road have propelled the Blades back up into a strong position ahead of their meeting with Burnley on the coming weekend.

Focus is on continuing to push for promotion and righting the wrongs of last season, where the Blades suffered play-off heartbreak at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

An elephant in the room as Sheffield United push for promotion, though, is the long list of players with a really uncertain future at Bramall Lane.

Loanees like Reda Khadra, James McAtee, Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark, as things stand, will not be with Sheffield United moving beyond 2022/23 without further negotiations, but the same could be said of a number of first-team players.

Wes Foderingham, who serves as Heckingbottom’s first choice goalkeeper, is out of contract in the summer despite still playing regularly. So is one of his understudies in Jordan Amissah.

In terms of the defence, Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens are two players Heckingbottom likes to rely on and, again, they are approaching the end of their respective deals. That’s the same for long-term absentee, Jack O’Connell.

Another key player in Oliver Norwood will see his current deal expire this coming summer, as will John Fleck and Ben Osborn, other midfield options.

Finally, it’s worth looking towards the final third where Oli McBurnie is approaching the final months of his deal in South Yorkshire at a time when he’s playing some of his best football in the red and white.

Uncertainty also lingers around two strikers at different stages of their careers in Billy Sharp and Daniel Jebbison.

Finally, as a report from Yorkshire Post pointed out last month, Ky Gordon and Femi Seriki are two more with immediate doubt over where their long-term future will be.

“Contracts are not my job to do,” Heckingbottom said, as quoted by the Yorkshire Post.

“We’ll discuss them. We know who we want to sit down with. If it was my decision then I’d get on with it. But it’s not. It’s looked at. It just takes a long time. There’s lots of factors behind it.”

It might be a waiting game for the club and their players, as Sheffield United wait and see what division they are gracing next season.