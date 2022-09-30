Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom issues verdict on John Eustace’s time with Birmingham City

Paul Heckingbottom believes that John Eustace’s fingerprints are evident already in his Birmingham City side.

The Blues manager has taken charge of just 10 league games, but the Sheffield United boss has been impressed with the work he has done so far with his squad.

Birmingham face the Blades this weekend, with Heckingbottom’s side currently top of the Championship table.

Eustace will be aiming to pull off a big win for Birmingham when they visit Bramall Lane on Saturday.

But the United manager is wary of the threat they possess, and has praised the work done by Eustace since his arrival in the summer.

He has highlighted the work of Troy Deeney and Keith Downing as being key parts of what Eustace has done with the club.

“I’m sure Birmingham will use our position to prepare their week and paint a picture,” said Heckingbottom, via Yorkshire Live.

“For us, it’s the same. I’m sure people do that but we just focus on us.

“We are pleased to be where we are, of course we are.

“But we’re ten games in and so it’s not worth thinking about. We want to focus on what’s non-negotiable in terms of our standards. The things that we want to do ourselves.

“I was at the game when Rotherham beat Birmingham.

“They’ve got some players in on loan, added a bit more experience, Deeney dropping off the supply.

“They’re good at keeping clean sheets and are tough to break down. We’re going to have to be really switched on for their counter attacks.

“John Eustace has got coaching experience.

“He’ll be comfortable in terms of being on the grass. It’s not as if he’s just out of playing.

“Keith Downing, that looks a great appointment.

“Looking at their organisation, John has got his fingerprints on the team now. We prepare for everything, so we are not one dimensional.”

United go into this weekend’s clash looking to maintain their winning run that currently stretches back four games.

Birmingham are unbeaten in their last three league games, which has moved them to 17th in the table.

A win for the Blues could see them move into the top half of the standings, with United three points clear of 2nd place Norwich City before kick-off.

The Verdict

Eustace has done well with Birmingham so far and has turned the team into a real attacking threat on the break.

United will need to be wary of that counter-attacking pressure that the Blues will no doubt look to inflict on the side this weekend.

United themselves are in great form and should see this is a great opportunity to continue their winning run.

But Birmingham have proven tricky opponents for some of the bigger teams in the division such as Watford and West Brom already this campaign so could prove to be a tough test on Saturday.