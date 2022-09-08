Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom issues “perfect” Derby County verdict

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has suggested that the environment at Derby County is perfect for on-loan striker Will Osula’s development.

A host of EFL clubs were linked with a move for the 19-year-old, including Burton Albion, Ipswich Town, and Rotherham United, but it was confirmed on deadline day that he would be joining the League One club on a season-long loan deal.

David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane were both among the host of other players signed by Liam Rosenior in the summer window and, speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Heckingbottom has revealed that their presence, as well as the level of expectation at a club like Derby, would make Pride Park a “perfect” environment for the young Blade.

He explained: “Playing under stress, if you want to put it like that, will help Will, definitely.

“The same as having Conor (Hourihane) and Didzy (David McGoldrick) there, two lads he knows well. They’re really good professionals and they aren’t the only ones there. He’ll be working under a really good young manager and with a really good group.

“The environment he’s going to find himself in there is perfect for Will. There’s pressure at Derby to achieve something, the same as there is here, so that’s going to be good for him. And there’s a good core of experienced professionals who will demand a lot, the same as here as well. That’s why it, we believe, is a good fit for him.”

The Danish forward was handed his debut in the Rams’ 3-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend – coming off the bench for a 20-minute cameo.

Osula started his career in the FC Copenhagen academy but moved to Bramall Lane in 2018 and has worked his way through the club’s youth setup since as well as featuring for Denmark’s age-group sides.

He featured five times in the Championship for the Blades last season but will be hoping to surpass that tally at Pride Park this term.

The Verdict

Sending Osula to Derby on a deadline day was a move that made a lot of sense and there will no doubt be many at Bramall Lane keeping a close eye on how the teenager gets on.

Rosenior already had McGoldrick and James Collins but neither are as mobile as they once were and the Dane’s youthful enthusiasm should offer a point of difference.

These comments will make good reading for Derby supporters as well as it shows that other clubs view Pride Park as a fantastic location to send loan players.

That could certainly play in their favour as they continue their rebuild in future windows.

