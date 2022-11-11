Sheffield United star man, Iliman Ndiaye, is heading to the World Cup with Senegal.

Senegal’s squad for the tournament has been announced earlier today, with Ndiaye offered the opportunity to build on the two caps he currently has under his belt.

A fine start to the season has led the forward to this point, with Ndiaye spearheading Paul Heckingbottom’s side into the automatic promotion race alongside Oli McBurnie.

Ndiaye has scored nine goals and registered two assists in 20 appearances so far this season, leaving the Blades third in the table heading into this weekend’s final round of fixtures before the World Cup – Sheffield United face Cardiff City in South Wales.

Senegal are in a group with Holland, Ecuador and hosts, Qatar, with their first fixture coming against the Dutch on November 21st.

Discussing Ndiaye and a potential call-up to the squad for the World Cup, Heckingbottom said of his 22-year-old, as quoted by Yorkshire Live: “It would be a great story. I’d love to see him perform in a World Cup the way he’s been performing for us.”

After tomorrow’s clash in Cardiff, there’s a four-week gap before the Blades lock horns with Huddersfield Town in the Championship, giving Heckingbottom ample time to work with his players and recover a few bodies from the treatment room.

Ndiaye and Adam Davies, who has been called up into the Wales squad, are Sheffield United’s only representatives heading to Qatar, with Heckingbottom particularly proud.

He told Yorkshire Live: “It’s a big thing and for us as a club, we’ve got to be proud we’ve got two lads going there.”

The Verdict

This is great news for Ndiaye.

He’s been superb for Sheffield United this season, picking up where he left of last year and putting Heckingbottom’s side in a really strong position to kick on after the World Cup.

There will be hope at Sheffield United that Ndiaye can stay injury free and not exhausted come the end of December, yet there would be immense pride at the club if he goes and excels on the biggest stage, as he has been in the Championship.

You can sense Heckingbottom is hoping to see that, with many Blades fans surely feeling the same.

