Sheffield United beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 on Good Friday to record a third straight Championship win and take another step towards automatic promotion.

Iliman Ndiaye struck the only goal of the game on eight minutes, converting at the far post after James McAtee's superb cross.

Ben Amos was equal to Billy Sharp efforts to double the Blades' lead and Ndiaye was kept out by James McClean, whilst Wes Foderingham denied Thelo Aasgaard's header superbly on the hour.

Heckingbottom explains Sheffield United selection

Max Lowe was missing for Sheffield United through illness, leaving George Baldock to play at left wing-back and Jayden Bogle on the right.

The other change to Sheffield United's line-up saw captain, Sharp, come into the side for Oli McBurnie.

Sharp was denied a goal twice by Amos, with the Wigan goalkeeper's first-half save seriously impressive.

The decision to start Sharp was both tactical and to ensure that McBurnie's impact, when he does play, is at its maximum after a season of nursing injury.

"The shape, when we play that three-up-top, I like the No.9 to run in-behind," Heckingbottom explained, giving a nod to Sharp's ability to stretch a defence.

"We've got games coming up and it's going to be a push for Oli to give us his all in all the games. We are going to be keeping an eye on that.

"It's not about resting players, it's not about the next game. It's about this game but it's about being effective all the time."

Sharp spearheaded an attack including both Ndiaye and McAtee, who combined for the game's only goal.

Amos denied Sharp a place on the scoresheet with a point blank save in the first-half after the 37-year-old met Baldock's cushioned header with a volley. Sharp's header in the second-half was repelled, too, following an Anel Ahmedhodzic cross.

"Bill has been training great," Heckingbottom stated. "He came on the other day and did great at Norwich.

"He could of easily had two really good goals today as well. He deserved a game."

What's next for Sheffield United?

The Blades are looking to spoil Burnley's promotion party on Monday night as they travel to Turf Moor to take on the Premier League-bound Clarets.

Burnley secured automatic promotion last night, beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium in a game where the result went Sheffield United's way.

Heckingbottom's side are second and eight points clear of third with seven games left to play.