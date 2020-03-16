Ex-Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie has said he ‘couldn’t turn down’ the opportunity to join Sheffield United last summer.

The Scot began his career with Bradford City. He go his move to Swansea in 2015 aged 18 and made his first-team debut in August 2016 after several loan-spells with the likes of Newport County and Bristol Rovers.

Last season was his breakthrough though – under now Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter, McBurnie netted 22 goals in 42 Championship games.

Speaking to Wales Online, the 23-year-old opened up on Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, and how he tempted him to Bramall Lane last summer:

“I spoke to the gaffer a couple of times and he just made feel really wanted and really loved. He said that every time they’d played against us, the boys didn’t really like playing against me.

“He said I’d be a perfect fit for the club and that the fans would love me. That the way they played would suit me. You know what the gaffer’s like, he can persuade you that a stone’s not a stone.

The Blades have been the surprise package in the Premier League this season – they currently sit 7th in the league table after 28 games, with only five points separating them from the Champions League spots.

But McBurnie admitted it was hard to leave Swansea, after four seasons in South Wales:

“It was a tough decision to leave Swansea because of everything they’d done for me,” continued McBurnie. “But the opportunity to play for Sheffield United, back in the Premier League again and under this manager was something that I couldn’t turn down.

"It was a tough decision to leave Swansea because of everything they'd done for me," continued McBurnie. "But the opportunity to play for Sheffield United, back in the Premier League again and under this manager was something that I couldn't turn down.

"It just made sense , it was the perfect move for me and the perfect time of my career. Now it's just time to keep putting in the performances and see what we get. Who would've thought we'd be in this position now? It's fun. It's a fun journey, and I don't want it to stop. "

In 26 Premier League games this season, McBurnie has scored four goals. He's been an important part of a Sheffield United side who don't score huge amount of goals, and has often seen his role coming off the bench.

The verdict

McBurnie showed a lot of Premier League class last year with Swansea, and he was bound to find a new club after netting 22 times in the season. Although his tally hasn't quite been the same with United, he remains an important player to them, and he could well be playing in Europe next season.