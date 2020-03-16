“It just made sense , it was the perfect move for me and the perfect time of my career. Now it’s just time to keep putting in the performances and see what we get. Who would’ve thought we’d be in this position now? It’s fun. It’s a fun journey, and I don’t want it to stop. ”

In 26 Premier League games this season, McBurnie has scored four goals. He’s been an important part of a Sheffield United side who don’t score huge amount of goals, and has often seen his role coming off the bench.

The verdict

McBurnie showed a lot of Premier League class last year with Swansea, and he was bound to find a new club after netting 22 times in the season.

Although his tally hasn’t quite been the same with United, he remains an important player to them, and he could well be playing in Europe next season.