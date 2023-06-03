Sheffield United enjoyed a successful 2022/23 having won promotion to the Premier League.

Having been relegated from the top-flight and dealing with the disappointment of a play-off semi-final defeat to Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United bounced back to comfortably win promotion from the Championship.

Finishing second to Burnley, the Blades endured a consistent season despite dealing with several issues including injuries and a transfer embargo. To add to the feel good factor, Heckingbottom's side reached the FA Cup semi-final giving many Blades fans reason to be optimistic for the future.

Who are the most famous Sheffield United supporters?

Some of those fans might be more famous than others and will undoubtedly be as excited to see Sheffield United back in the Premier League.

With that in mind, here are a few of the famous faces you might see in the stands at Bramall Lane.

Sean Bean

The first name that might spring to mind when thinking of famous Blades supporters is actor Sean Bean.

Such is his passion for the club, Bean was on the board at Sheffield United for five years between 2002 and 2007, during the latter of which he reportedly had a bust up with former Blades boss Neil Warnock.

Just a year before joining the board, he opened the club's hall of fame in 2001. He even played a worker in the 1996 film 'When Saturday Comes' who went onto play for Sheffield United.

Is Joe Elliott a Sheffield United supporter?

The Def Leppard lead singer grew up in Sheffield and attended games with his dad from a young age.

He recently spoke openly about his support for the club, admitting his love for legend Tony Currie having watched the club growing up in the 70s.

Def Leppard recently played a homecoming gig at Bramall Lane in having not lived in Sheffield for over 40 years.

Kell Brook

Professional boxer Kell Brook grew up in Sheffield and has supported the Blades his entire life.

He fulfilled a dream in 2017 when he defended his IBF World Welterweight title at Bramall Lane, reaffirming his love for the club.

Blades duo Jack O'Connell and John Lundstram have even trained with Brook, visiting the famous Brendan Ingle Gym to meet the former world champion.

Jessica Ennis-Hill is a Sheffield United fan

Olympic gold medalist, Jessica Ennis-Hill, was born in Sheffield and supported United growing up.

She had a stand at Bramall Lane renamed after her in honour of her victory at London 2012, but it was renamed again just three years later.

Joe Root

Born in Sheffield, England cricketer Joe Root has supported Sheffield United avidly his whole life.

He often gets to Bramall Lane to watch games and was even in the stands with fellow England cricketer Stuart Broad during their play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest in 2022.

Is Mark Labbett a Sheffield United fan?

The ITV and The Chase star, Mark Labbett, is from Rotherham but often watches his beloved Blades in action in Sheffield.

He managed to mention his beloved Blades on The Chase, reaffirming his love for the club.

Mick Foley

In a strange series of events, former WWE wrestler and actor Mick Foley became a Blades fan in 2019.

This came after when Billy Sharp celebrated using a sock puppet, made famous by Foley's wrestler persona, Mankind. The American attended a Blades game in March 2019 and visited Billy Sharp's home pre-match, even having an interview with the legendary forward.