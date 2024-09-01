Key Takeaways Sheffield United's loyal fanbase includes famous faces like Jessica Ennis-Hill, Joe Root, Kell Brook, Sean Bean, and Flea.

The Blades have experienced multiple promotions and relegations in recent years, struggling to stay in the Premier League for long.

The fierce rivalry between Sheffield United and Wednesday supporters creates an electric atmosphere at their matches, whether at Bramall Lane or Hillsborough.

Sheffield United have always had a very proud and ambitious fan base.

The people of Sheffield are divided between United supporters and Wednesday supporters, with both boasting incredible fan bases. The rivalry between the two clubs is fierce and each time the Steel City rivals meet, the atmosphere is electric, whether it is at Bramall Lane or Hillsborough.

Sheffield United supporters have seen many highs and lows, especially over the last couple of decades. Multiple promotions and multiple relegations have seen the club float between the Premier League, the Championship, the third tier, and even the fourth tier (1981/82) for a number of years.

Sheffield United's last eight seasons Season League Position 2016/17 League One 1st 2017/18 Championship 10th 2018/19 Championship 2nd 2019/20 Premier League 9th 2020/21 Premier League 20th 2021/22 Championship 5th 2022/23 Championship 2nd 2023/24 Premier League 20th

In the last seven years alone, the Blades have earned three promotions, one from League One and two from the Championship. However, they can never seem to stay in the Premier League for more than two years.

No matter what league Sheffield United are in, their fanbase is incredibly loyal and will forever be heard signing "Greasy Chip Butty" before kick-off at Bramall Lane.

Did you know that among their large fanbase are some famous faces? Football League World looks at five of their biggest celebrity fans.

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Jessica Ennis-Hill was born in the city of Sheffield and is a Blades supporter. The 38-year-old is one of the most famous British athletes in recent history, having competed in two Olympic Games and rising to prominence at London 2012.

At her home games, she picked up gold in the Heptathlon before winning silver four years later in Rio in the same event. She has since worked in the media and was often spotted at the most recent Olympics in Paris, working for the BBC.

Following her gold medal in 2012, Sheffield United renamed the Bramall Lane Stand the "Jessica Ennis Stand", with club owner, Kevin McCabe calling her "probably Sheffield's biggest ever star".

Joe Root

Another sportsperson who supports the Blades is England cricketer Joe Root. The Sheffield-born star plays for the England cricket team and represents Yorkshire at domestic level. He formerly captained England's test team.

Root is a big Sheffield United supporter and has previously linked up with the club's media to film a video with Blades youngsters, Ollie Arblaster and Sydie Peck.

The cricketer has also previously been presented on the pitch at Bramall Lane and the club acknowledged his MBE award on their social media.

Kell Brook

The third and final athlete on this list is Kell Brooks, who is thought to be a huge Sheffield United fan. The 38-year-old boxer has an impressive record of 40 wins from 43 fights and is a former World Champion.

Brook has spoken about his love for the Blades before and even had the privilege of having one of his fights at Bramall Lane against Errol Spence Jr in front of a home crowd.

Sean Bean

Moving away from athletes and on to an actor in Sean Bean who is as big a Sheffield United fan as any. Bean is known for his roles in the Lord of the Rings trilogy aswell as many other films and TV shows.

The actor has been a huge Blades supporter since the age of eight and even has a Sheffield United tattoo on his shoulder. He made a six-figure contribution to the club in 2001 and was on the board of directors between 2002 and 2007.

Flea

The Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist and co-founder, Flea, is also said to be a Sheffield United supporter.

The 61-year-old is a part of one of the most well-known rock bands of all time, and despite being an American, he has previously showed his support for the Blades on social media.