Sheffield United’s long-term player stance revealed as Stoke City look to wrap up transfer

Stoke City look poised to announce the signing of Rhys Norrington-Davies, but that will only be on loan as Sheffield United have no interest in doing a permanent deal for the defender.

It’s emerged this morning that Stoke are set to swoop to sign the 21-year-old, who has been recalled from his previous loan spell with Luton Town.

However, any hope the Potters have of doing a permanent deal has had cold water poured on it by Sheffield Star journalist, James Shield.

Sheffield United aren't interested in selling RND, with Stoke City poised to announce the defender's arrival. Suspect he'll go there on loan. #sufc #twitterblades https://t.co/bb9VKc4Nv9 — James Shield (@JamesShield1) January 12, 2021

He reports on Twitter that Sheffield United have no interest in selling Norrington-Davies, with his move to Stoke set to be a loan deal.

The Welsh international had made 18 appearances under Nathan Jones at Luton in the Championship, with the 21-year-old registering two assists for the Hatters. Additionally, he had played three times in the League Cup, notching another assist.

His move to Stoke is set to be some coup for the Championship side, with Football Insider revealing that there had been Premier League interest in the Sheffield United defender.

It’s reported that West Bromwich Albion and Burnley were also interested in a transfer.

The Verdict

This is fair enough, it has to be said.

If you look at Sheffield United’s position in the Premier League table, they are facing Championship football again next season. They will fight to stay up, but there’s a high chance that they will be dropping back into the second-tier next year, where they might well need the 21-year-old.

Norrington-Davies is young and has done well with Luton. If he can progress well again at Stoke, he’s going to be in the picture at Bramall Lane next season.

There should be no interest in selling right now.

