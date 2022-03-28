Sheffield United’s John Egan speaks out on Rotherham star Chiedozie Ogbene

Fellow Irish international John Egan has praised Chiedozie Ogbene’s performance against world number one Belgium.

Egan has also praised the impact that Ogbene has had on the dressing room since his arrival to the Ireland set-up.

Ogbene scored a wonderful overhead kick against Roberto Martinez’s side on Saturday, much to the delight of the Lansdowne Road crowd.

Speaking ahead of Ireland’s friendly with Lithuania on Tuesday night, Egan has highlighted Ogbene’s role in the Ireland camp.

“Chio [Ogbene] has been brilliant and deserved his goal. And Browney [Alan Browne] came off the bench and impacted the game,” said Egan, via the Irish Independent.

“I know Chio, we were actually at Brentford together, I was at Brentford when he signed so I already knew what Chio was about when he came into the squad in the summer.

“He has been a breath of fresh air, on and off the pitch, he’s a special person, really humble and hard working, he came in, got his chance, grabbed it with both hands and it’s fair to say his performances have been unbelievable, really, since he’s come into the team.

“Another goal on Saturday will only do him the world of good, for his confidence, he is a really top man and has shown everybody what a top player he is.”

Ogbene has made an instant impact since getting his call up to the Ireland team, having impressed in previous international appearances.

The Rotherham forward bagged two goals in Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, one against Azerbaijan and one against Luxembourg as Ireland finished third in the group behind Serbia and Portugal.

Ogbene has played a large role in Rotherham’s team this season, as they look set to earn promotion to the Championship.

The 24-year old has played 38 times for the side top of the League One table, scoring three times.

The Verdict

Egan has become a leader of the Ireland team in the last year or so as more experienced players retire.

For Ogbene to receive this praise shows how highly regarded he is in the Irish team.

His strike against Belgium was also well received by the home crowd.

Ogbene’s performances are quickly making him a fan favourite of Irish football.